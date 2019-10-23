8815 Arvida Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher new construction garage pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities elevator parking pool bbq/grill garage media room new construction

Set perfectly on a 50,000sf waterfront lot in prestigious and gated Gables Estates, this brand new classic Palladian home offers the perfect backdrop for either lavish entertaining or cozy family affairs. In the 12,839 sf home, one finds a theater, large family room, gourmet cook’s, eat-in kitchen, and master suite with his and her lavish baths and dressing room closets; 4 car garage, covered terraces with a cabana, summer kitchen and sparkling, oversized pool, serve as the centerpiece of the rolling back lawn. Home is partially furnished. Application fee of $35,000 and acceptance by Gables Estates Club required. Tenant must allow the property to be shown for sale as part of the lease agreement.