Last updated May 30 2020 at 4:25 AM

8815 Arvida Dr

8815 Arvida Drive · (305) 661-4003
Location

8815 Arvida Drive, Coral Gables, FL 33156
Gables Estates

Price and availability

6 Bedrooms

Unit 6 Bed · Avail. now

$60,000

Click to see floorplan

6 Bed · 10 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
media room
new construction
Set perfectly on a 50,000sf waterfront lot in prestigious and gated Gables Estates, this brand new classic Palladian home offers the perfect backdrop for either lavish entertaining or cozy family affairs. In the 12,839 sf home, one finds a theater, large family room, gourmet cook’s, eat-in kitchen, and master suite with his and her lavish baths and dressing room closets; 4 car garage, covered terraces with a cabana, summer kitchen and sparkling, oversized pool, serve as the centerpiece of the rolling back lawn. Home is partially furnished. Application fee of $35,000 and acceptance by Gables Estates Club required. Tenant must allow the property to be shown for sale as part of the lease agreement.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

