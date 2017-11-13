626 Coral Way

Amenities

Best line, corner unit in the exclusive Gables on the Green Condominium with only 2 units per floor in the heart of Coral Gables. With views of the Granada Golf course, downtown Coral Gables and the Miami skyline. This mint 3 bedroom/3 bathroom house in the sky features a private elevator, 10 ft. ceilings, marble floors, gourmet eat-in kitchen, extra large laundry room with delivery/service entrance, and an expansive balcony perfect for entertaining or as an additional outdoor living/dinning room. 2 covered assigned parking spaces, 24 hr. concierge, beautiful pool area, fitness center and social/meeting room all within walking distance to Miracle Mile, restaurants, shopping, multiple amenities and entertainment. Offered fully furnished.