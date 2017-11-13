All apartments in Coral Gables
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:20 PM

626 Coral Way

626 Southwest 24th Street · (786) 553-5401
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

626 Southwest 24th Street, Coral Gables, FL 33134
Coral Gables

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 601 · Avail. now

$6,800

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
new construction
parking
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
concierge
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
new construction
Best line, corner unit in the exclusive Gables on the Green Condominium with only 2 units per floor in the heart of Coral Gables. With views of the Granada Golf course, downtown Coral Gables and the Miami skyline. This mint 3 bedroom/3 bathroom house in the sky features a private elevator, 10 ft. ceilings, marble floors, gourmet eat-in kitchen, extra large laundry room with delivery/service entrance, and an expansive balcony perfect for entertaining or as an additional outdoor living/dinning room. 2 covered assigned parking spaces, 24 hr. concierge, beautiful pool area, fitness center and social/meeting room all within walking distance to Miracle Mile, restaurants, shopping, multiple amenities and entertainment. Offered fully furnished.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 626 Coral Way have any available units?
626 Coral Way has a unit available for $6,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 626 Coral Way have?
Some of 626 Coral Way's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 626 Coral Way currently offering any rent specials?
626 Coral Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 626 Coral Way pet-friendly?
No, 626 Coral Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Coral Gables.
Does 626 Coral Way offer parking?
Yes, 626 Coral Way does offer parking.
Does 626 Coral Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 626 Coral Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 626 Coral Way have a pool?
Yes, 626 Coral Way has a pool.
Does 626 Coral Way have accessible units?
No, 626 Coral Way does not have accessible units.
Does 626 Coral Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 626 Coral Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 626 Coral Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 626 Coral Way does not have units with air conditioning.
