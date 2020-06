Amenities

Spectacular 5 bed 4.5 bath Coral Gables corner lot home conveniently located in the Riviera section. This two-story home exemplifies gorgeous architecture inside and out. French doors and cathedral ceilings with high windows allow natural light to fill the space. The spacious master bedroom’s en suite bathroom has his-and-her walk-in closets with built-ins, along with his-and-her vanities. Recently renovated kitchen and spacious family room that overlooks the sparkling pool and backyard with outdoor patio and summer kitchen. Spacious inside and out, this home is ideal for entertaining friends and family. Close to best schools in Miami!