585 Arvida Pkwy

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities elevator parking pool bbq/grill garage guest parking

Impressive boater's dream mansion with 180ft of waterfront, a 20,000lb boat lift with unobstructed access to the Atlantic Ocean. Conveniently elevated against floods, this gorgeous estate holds the best value/sqft in the prestigious Gables Estates gated community. Classic luxury and modern style blend into a gorgeous estate as you walk on its marble floors adorned by dramatic double height-ceilings, east & west wings, and imperial stairways. Spectacular water views and open balcony from Master bedroom, encompassing an office, his and hers closets, and a sumptuous bathroom, all connected through its own private vestibule. An elevator services all levels. Reserved pool with access to 2 full bathrooms and a bonus entertainment area. 4 car garage + guest parking via an u shaped gated driveway.