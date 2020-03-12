All apartments in Coral Gables
Find more places like 585 Arvida Pkwy.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Coral Gables, FL
/
585 Arvida Pkwy
Last updated June 4 2020 at 2:10 AM

585 Arvida Pkwy

585 Arvida Parkway · (305) 244-4204
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Coral Gables
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

585 Arvida Parkway, Coral Gables, FL 33156
Gables Estates

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$38,000

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 6 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
elevator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
guest parking
Impressive boater's dream mansion with 180ft of waterfront, a 20,000lb boat lift with unobstructed access to the Atlantic Ocean. Conveniently elevated against floods, this gorgeous estate holds the best value/sqft in the prestigious Gables Estates gated community. Classic luxury and modern style blend into a gorgeous estate as you walk on its marble floors adorned by dramatic double height-ceilings, east & west wings, and imperial stairways. Spectacular water views and open balcony from Master bedroom, encompassing an office, his and hers closets, and a sumptuous bathroom, all connected through its own private vestibule. An elevator services all levels. Reserved pool with access to 2 full bathrooms and a bonus entertainment area. 4 car garage + guest parking via an u shaped gated driveway.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 585 Arvida Pkwy have any available units?
585 Arvida Pkwy has a unit available for $38,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 585 Arvida Pkwy have?
Some of 585 Arvida Pkwy's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 585 Arvida Pkwy currently offering any rent specials?
585 Arvida Pkwy isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 585 Arvida Pkwy pet-friendly?
No, 585 Arvida Pkwy is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Coral Gables.
Does 585 Arvida Pkwy offer parking?
Yes, 585 Arvida Pkwy does offer parking.
Does 585 Arvida Pkwy have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 585 Arvida Pkwy offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 585 Arvida Pkwy have a pool?
Yes, 585 Arvida Pkwy has a pool.
Does 585 Arvida Pkwy have accessible units?
No, 585 Arvida Pkwy does not have accessible units.
Does 585 Arvida Pkwy have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 585 Arvida Pkwy has units with dishwashers.
Does 585 Arvida Pkwy have units with air conditioning?
No, 585 Arvida Pkwy does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 585 Arvida Pkwy?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Gables Ponce
310 Granello Ave
Coral Gables, FL 33146
The Fountains
235 Sidonia Ave
Coral Gables, FL 33134
Sofia Coral Gables
2000 Salzedo St
Coral Gables, FL 33134
Gables Columbus Center
60 Minorca Avenue
Coral Gables, FL 33134
The Henry
4131 Laguna Street
Coral Gables, FL 33146
The Residences at Thesis
1340 South Dixie Highway
Coral Gables, FL 33146
The Reserve at The Plaza
122 Sevilla Ave
Coral Gables, FL 33134
The Residences At Merrick Park
4251 Salzedo St
Coral Gables, FL 33146

Similar Pages

Coral Gables 1 BedroomsCoral Gables 2 Bedrooms
Coral Gables Apartments with ParkingCoral Gables Dog Friendly Apartments
Coral Gables Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FLMiramar, FL
Delray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLLauderhill, FLMargate, FLMiami Beach, FLWeston, FL
North Miami Beach, FLNorth Miami, FLKendall, FLNorth Lauderdale, FLAventura, FLHomestead, FLDania Beach, FLKendall West, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

RivieraCoral Gables Section
Douglas
Village Of Merrick Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Broward CollegeKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Miami Dade CollegeNova Southeastern University
Sheridan Technical College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity