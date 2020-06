Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Clean and Crisp Coral Gables classic on an oversize lot (11,500 SF) with a wonderful open green area. Impact windows, red oak floors throughout with large bedrooms. 2 Car garage. floor plan has comfortable flow through design. Gourmet kitchen boasts new granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Centrally located within walking/ biking distance to Merrick Park and Miracle Mile for world class dining and shopping. Close proximity to Metro Station.

Schools:

Somerset Gables Academy: . 8 Miles

Frances S. Tucker Elementary School: PK-5 0.8 miles Magnet School

Ponce De Leon Middle School: .5 miles

Coral Gables Senior High School: 2 Blocks



CORNER OF LEJEUNE AND CANDIA. IMPACT WINDOWS REDUCE NOISE.