Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel microwave

Spectacular duplex, split floor plan, 2 bedroom/2 bathrooms, in quiet neighborhood in established and desirable area of Coral Gables, minutes from University of Miami. Renovated kitchen and bathrooms, kitchen with stainless steel appliances, plenty of closet space, washer/dryer in laundry room on site. Plenty of on-property parking and free on street. Walk or take the Gables Trolley to dining, entertainment and shopping. Close to everything you need! Hurricane shutters on all windows.