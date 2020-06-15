26 Santillane Ave

Amenities
Built in 2018 & comprising 15, 2 Bedroom/2 Bath apartment-homes, 26 Santillane is located in a peaceful neighborhood setting just close enough to the nightlife, dining & shopping of Downtown Coral Gables. Residence offers high ceilings, oversized impact resistant windows bringing natural light into its spacious open floor plan. Features: Quartz kitchen counters & vanity tops, Italian cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, LVT, the latest in flooring surfaces, spacious bedrooms w/ ample walk-in & linen closets, fitness center, pet friendly, 1 parking space per unit/covered garage, key/card building entry and security cameras, walking distance to public transportation, trolley stop, public parks, & easy access to public transportation & expressway.