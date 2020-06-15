All apartments in Coral Gables
Find more places like 26 Santillane Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Coral Gables, FL
/
26 Santillane Ave
Last updated April 18 2020 at 8:01 AM

26 Santillane Ave

26 Santillane Avenue · (305) 934-3526
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Coral Gables
See all
Douglas
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

26 Santillane Avenue, Coral Gables, FL 33134
Douglas

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 401 · Avail. now

$2,300

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
elevator
gym
parking
garage
new construction
Built in 2018 & comprising 15, 2 Bedroom/2 Bath apartment-homes, 26 Santillane is located in a peaceful neighborhood setting just close enough to the nightlife, dining & shopping of Downtown Coral Gables. Residence offers high ceilings, oversized impact resistant windows bringing natural light into its spacious open floor plan. Features: Quartz kitchen counters & vanity tops, Italian cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, LVT, the latest in flooring surfaces, spacious bedrooms w/ ample walk-in & linen closets, fitness center, pet friendly, 1 parking space per unit/covered garage, key/card building entry and security cameras, walking distance to public transportation, trolley stop, public parks, & easy access to public transportation & expressway.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 26 Santillane Ave have any available units?
26 Santillane Ave has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 26 Santillane Ave have?
Some of 26 Santillane Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 26 Santillane Ave currently offering any rent specials?
26 Santillane Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 26 Santillane Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 26 Santillane Ave is pet friendly.
Does 26 Santillane Ave offer parking?
Yes, 26 Santillane Ave does offer parking.
Does 26 Santillane Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 26 Santillane Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 26 Santillane Ave have a pool?
No, 26 Santillane Ave does not have a pool.
Does 26 Santillane Ave have accessible units?
Yes, 26 Santillane Ave has accessible units.
Does 26 Santillane Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 26 Santillane Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 26 Santillane Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 26 Santillane Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 26 Santillane Ave?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Gables Ponce
310 Granello Ave
Coral Gables, FL 33146
Gables Grand Plaza Apartments
353 Aragon Ave
Coral Gables, FL 33134
The Fountains
235 Sidonia Ave
Coral Gables, FL 33134
Sofia Coral Gables
2000 Salzedo St
Coral Gables, FL 33134
The Henry
4131 Laguna Street
Coral Gables, FL 33146
The Residences at Thesis
1340 South Dixie Highway
Coral Gables, FL 33146
The Reserve at The Plaza
122 Sevilla Ave
Coral Gables, FL 33134
The Residences At Merrick Park
4251 Salzedo St
Coral Gables, FL 33146

Similar Pages

Coral Gables 1 BedroomsCoral Gables 2 Bedrooms
Coral Gables Apartments with ParkingCoral Gables Dog Friendly Apartments
Coral Gables Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FLMiramar, FL
Delray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLLauderhill, FLMargate, FLMiami Beach, FLWeston, FL
North Miami Beach, FLNorth Miami, FLKendall, FLNorth Lauderdale, FLAventura, FLHomestead, FLDania Beach, FLKendall West, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

RivieraCoral Gables Section
Douglas
Village Of Merrick Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Broward CollegeKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Miami Dade CollegeNova Southeastern University
Sheridan Technical College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity