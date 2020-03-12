236 Costanera Rd

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage sauna

Just repainted and refreshed. Full white paint job inside + outside in process. Perfect beautiful one story floor plan in Islands of Cocoplum! Remodeled in 2001. Family room, library/office w/built-ins, Bar. Great kitchen with center island, lots of cabinets, gas range w/oven plus additional electric oven, coffee maker, microwave and breakfast area. Staff room and bath, two car garage plus basement for storage. The bedroom wing has 4 bedrooms: master suite with sitting area, whirlpool tub and steam room, plus 3 more en suite bedrooms. Fruit trees and very little traffic on this cul-de sac. Mosquito System.