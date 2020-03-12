All apartments in Coral Gables
Find more places like 236 Costanera Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Coral Gables, FL
/
236 Costanera Rd
Last updated April 7 2020 at 1:59 AM

236 Costanera Rd

236 Costanera Road · (305) 607-7212
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Coral Gables
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

236 Costanera Road, Coral Gables, FL 33143
Cocoplum

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit n/a · Avail. now

$10,500

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 6 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
sauna
Just repainted and refreshed. Full white paint job inside + outside in process. Perfect beautiful one story floor plan in Islands of Cocoplum! Remodeled in 2001. Family room, library/office w/built-ins, Bar. Great kitchen with center island, lots of cabinets, gas range w/oven plus additional electric oven, coffee maker, microwave and breakfast area. Staff room and bath, two car garage plus basement for storage. The bedroom wing has 4 bedrooms: master suite with sitting area, whirlpool tub and steam room, plus 3 more en suite bedrooms. Fruit trees and very little traffic on this cul-de sac. Mosquito System.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 236 Costanera Rd have any available units?
236 Costanera Rd has a unit available for $10,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 236 Costanera Rd have?
Some of 236 Costanera Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 236 Costanera Rd currently offering any rent specials?
236 Costanera Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 236 Costanera Rd pet-friendly?
No, 236 Costanera Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Coral Gables.
Does 236 Costanera Rd offer parking?
Yes, 236 Costanera Rd does offer parking.
Does 236 Costanera Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 236 Costanera Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 236 Costanera Rd have a pool?
Yes, 236 Costanera Rd has a pool.
Does 236 Costanera Rd have accessible units?
No, 236 Costanera Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 236 Costanera Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 236 Costanera Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 236 Costanera Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 236 Costanera Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 236 Costanera Rd?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Gables Ponce
310 Granello Ave
Coral Gables, FL 33146
Gables Grand Plaza Apartments
353 Aragon Ave
Coral Gables, FL 33134
The Fountains
235 Sidonia Ave
Coral Gables, FL 33134
Sofia Coral Gables
2000 Salzedo St
Coral Gables, FL 33134
The Henry
4131 Laguna Street
Coral Gables, FL 33146
The Residences at Thesis
1340 South Dixie Highway
Coral Gables, FL 33146
The Reserve at The Plaza
122 Sevilla Ave
Coral Gables, FL 33134
The Residences At Merrick Park
4251 Salzedo St
Coral Gables, FL 33146

Similar Pages

Coral Gables 1 BedroomsCoral Gables 2 Bedrooms
Coral Gables Apartments with ParkingCoral Gables Dog Friendly Apartments
Coral Gables Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FLMiramar, FL
Delray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLLauderhill, FLMargate, FLMiami Beach, FLWeston, FL
North Miami Beach, FLNorth Miami, FLKendall, FLNorth Lauderdale, FLAventura, FLHomestead, FLDania Beach, FLKendall West, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

RivieraCoral Gables Section
Douglas
Village Of Merrick Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Broward CollegeKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Miami Dade CollegeNova Southeastern University
Sheridan Technical College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity