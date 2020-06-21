All apartments in Coral Gables
Find more places like 235 Antilla Ave 8F.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Coral Gables, FL
/
235 Antilla Ave 8F
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

235 Antilla Ave 8F

235 Antilla Avenue · (305) 431-4717
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Coral Gables
See all
Douglas
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

235 Antilla Avenue, Coral Gables, FL 33134
Douglas

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 8F · Avail. now

$2,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1015 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
235 Antilla Avenue - Property Id: 293368

Fully remodeled 2 story apartment in amazing Coral Gables location, close distance to all shops in Ponce de Leon. 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, washer and dryer inside the unit. New kitchen with stainless steel appliances and beautiful quartz counter-tops. Laminated floors. The unit is located on the second floor. Move-In Ready.
If you would like to see this rental or a similar rental to this one, please feel free to contact me. Fernando Fernandez, Mr.305 Realtor, (305) 431-4717, Mr305Realtor.com.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/293368
Property Id 293368

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5830467)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 235 Antilla Ave 8F have any available units?
235 Antilla Ave 8F has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 235 Antilla Ave 8F have?
Some of 235 Antilla Ave 8F's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 235 Antilla Ave 8F currently offering any rent specials?
235 Antilla Ave 8F isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 235 Antilla Ave 8F pet-friendly?
No, 235 Antilla Ave 8F is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Coral Gables.
Does 235 Antilla Ave 8F offer parking?
No, 235 Antilla Ave 8F does not offer parking.
Does 235 Antilla Ave 8F have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 235 Antilla Ave 8F offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 235 Antilla Ave 8F have a pool?
No, 235 Antilla Ave 8F does not have a pool.
Does 235 Antilla Ave 8F have accessible units?
No, 235 Antilla Ave 8F does not have accessible units.
Does 235 Antilla Ave 8F have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 235 Antilla Ave 8F has units with dishwashers.
Does 235 Antilla Ave 8F have units with air conditioning?
No, 235 Antilla Ave 8F does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 235 Antilla Ave 8F?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Gables Ponce
310 Granello Ave
Coral Gables, FL 33146
Gables Grand Plaza Apartments
353 Aragon Ave
Coral Gables, FL 33134
The Fountains
235 Sidonia Ave
Coral Gables, FL 33134
Sofia Coral Gables
2000 Salzedo St
Coral Gables, FL 33134
Gables Columbus Center
60 Minorca Avenue
Coral Gables, FL 33134
The Henry
4131 Laguna Street
Coral Gables, FL 33146
The Residences at Thesis
1340 South Dixie Highway
Coral Gables, FL 33146
The Residences At Merrick Park
4251 Salzedo St
Coral Gables, FL 33146

Similar Pages

Coral Gables 1 BedroomsCoral Gables 2 Bedrooms
Coral Gables Apartments with ParkingCoral Gables Dog Friendly Apartments
Coral Gables Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FLMiramar, FL
Delray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLLauderhill, FLMargate, FLMiami Beach, FLWeston, FL
North Miami Beach, FLNorth Miami, FLKendall, FLNorth Lauderdale, FLAventura, FLHomestead, FLDania Beach, FLKendall West, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

RivieraCoral Gables Section
Douglas
Village Of Merrick Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Broward CollegeKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Miami Dade CollegeNova Southeastern University
Sheridan Technical College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity