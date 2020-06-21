235 Antilla Ave 8F

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym

235 Antilla Avenue - Property Id: 293368



Fully remodeled 2 story apartment in amazing Coral Gables location, close distance to all shops in Ponce de Leon. 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, washer and dryer inside the unit. New kitchen with stainless steel appliances and beautiful quartz counter-tops. Laminated floors. The unit is located on the second floor. Move-In Ready.

If you would like to see this rental or a similar rental to this one, please feel free to contact me. Fernando Fernandez, Mr.305 Realtor, (305) 431-4717, Mr305Realtor.com.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/293368

No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5830467)