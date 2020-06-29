226 Antiquera Avenue

Amenities

6 Antiquera Avenue Apt ##2, Coral Gables, FL 33134 - 2 BR 1 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Austin Markford, Berkshire Hathaway Homeservices Ewm Realty, (305) 720-0285. Available from: 07/13/2020. Pets: allowed. Charming & beautiful. 2 bedroom with gorgeous wood floors in the wonderful Coral Gables location. This Miami area is one of the best. Many attractions such as restaurants and shops close by. The windows are impact resistant, assigned parking place on the property as well as a washer & dryer in the apartment. Clean & ready to move in. Easy to see inside with advance notice. You will love this well cared for & charity boutique building. [ Published 17-Jul-20 / ID 3625172 ]