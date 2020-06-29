All apartments in Coral Gables
226 Antiquera Avenue
226 Antiquera Avenue

226 Antiquera Avenue · (305) 720-0285
Location

226 Antiquera Avenue, Coral Gables, FL 33134
Douglas

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit #2 · Avail. now

$1,950

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1025 sqft

Amenities

6 Antiquera Avenue Apt ##2, Coral Gables, FL 33134 - 2 BR 1 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Austin Markford, Berkshire Hathaway Homeservices Ewm Realty, (305) 720-0285. Available from: 07/13/2020. Pets: allowed. Charming & beautiful. 2 bedroom with gorgeous wood floors in the wonderful Coral Gables location. This Miami area is one of the best. Many attractions such as restaurants and shops close by. The windows are impact resistant, assigned parking place on the property as well as a washer & dryer in the apartment. Clean & ready to move in. Easy to see inside with advance notice. You will love this well cared for & charity boutique building. [ Published 17-Jul-20 / ID 3625172 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 226 Antiquera Avenue have any available units?
226 Antiquera Avenue has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 226 Antiquera Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
226 Antiquera Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 226 Antiquera Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 226 Antiquera Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Coral Gables.
Does 226 Antiquera Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 226 Antiquera Avenue offers parking.
Does 226 Antiquera Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 226 Antiquera Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 226 Antiquera Avenue have a pool?
No, 226 Antiquera Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 226 Antiquera Avenue have accessible units?
No, 226 Antiquera Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 226 Antiquera Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 226 Antiquera Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 226 Antiquera Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 226 Antiquera Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
