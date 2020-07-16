20 SANTILLANE AV

Amenities
COMPLETELY REMODELED!! Second Floor, Corner unit in this well maintained 4 unit building in Coral Gables. Conveniently located near Miracle Mile, Ponce, Gables Trolley & Publix . This 2 bed 1 bath has an updated kitchen, stainless steel appliances, REAL wood floors (just refinished), updated bathroom, custom blinds. Updated electrical & plumbing for entire building. Available for Immediate Occupancy - Fast Tenant Screening! Coral Gables Resident parking available on the street! Only 2 months to move in (First and Security) w/ approved credit!