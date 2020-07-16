All apartments in Coral Gables
Last updated July 1 2020 at 11:42 PM

20 SANTILLANE AV

20 Santillane Avenue · (305) 495-8138
Location

20 Santillane Avenue, Coral Gables, FL 33134
Douglas

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3 · Avail. now

$1,500

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
COMPLETELY REMODELED!! Second Floor, Corner unit in this well maintained 4 unit building in Coral Gables. Conveniently located near Miracle Mile, Ponce, Gables Trolley & Publix . This 2 bed 1 bath has an updated kitchen, stainless steel appliances, REAL wood floors (just refinished), updated bathroom, custom blinds. Updated electrical & plumbing for entire building. Available for Immediate Occupancy - Fast Tenant Screening! Coral Gables Resident parking available on the street! Only 2 months to move in (First and Security) w/ approved credit!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20 SANTILLANE AV have any available units?
20 SANTILLANE AV has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 20 SANTILLANE AV have?
Some of 20 SANTILLANE AV's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20 SANTILLANE AV currently offering any rent specials?
20 SANTILLANE AV is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20 SANTILLANE AV pet-friendly?
No, 20 SANTILLANE AV is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Coral Gables.
Does 20 SANTILLANE AV offer parking?
Yes, 20 SANTILLANE AV offers parking.
Does 20 SANTILLANE AV have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20 SANTILLANE AV does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20 SANTILLANE AV have a pool?
No, 20 SANTILLANE AV does not have a pool.
Does 20 SANTILLANE AV have accessible units?
No, 20 SANTILLANE AV does not have accessible units.
Does 20 SANTILLANE AV have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20 SANTILLANE AV has units with dishwashers.
Does 20 SANTILLANE AV have units with air conditioning?
No, 20 SANTILLANE AV does not have units with air conditioning.
