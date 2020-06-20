1413 San Marco Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher dogs allowed garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

1413 San Marco Avenue - Property Id: 289253



Lovely 1920's Old Spanish home in Coral Gables now for rent. This home has an open floor plan with many original features including a fireplace, hardwood floors, and a large kitchen. Outside there is a large patio and landscaping space for entertaining. In addition, the home has a detached garage. Move-in Ready!

If you would like to see this rental space or similar rentals to this one, please feel free to contact me. Fernando Fernandez, Mr.305 Realtor, (305) 431-4717, Mr305Realtor.com.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/289253

Property Id 289253



(RLNE5813897)