Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:18 PM

1413 San Marco Ave

1413 San Marco Avenue · (305) 431-4717
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1413 San Marco Avenue, Coral Gables, FL 33134
Granada

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 1 bath, $2450 · Avail. now

$2,450

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1170 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
1413 San Marco Avenue - Property Id: 289253

Lovely 1920's Old Spanish home in Coral Gables now for rent. This home has an open floor plan with many original features including a fireplace, hardwood floors, and a large kitchen. Outside there is a large patio and landscaping space for entertaining. In addition, the home has a detached garage. Move-in Ready!
If you would like to see this rental space or similar rentals to this one, please feel free to contact me. Fernando Fernandez, Mr.305 Realtor, (305) 431-4717, Mr305Realtor.com.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/289253
Property Id 289253

(RLNE5813897)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1413 San Marco Ave have any available units?
1413 San Marco Ave has a unit available for $2,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1413 San Marco Ave have?
Some of 1413 San Marco Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1413 San Marco Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1413 San Marco Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1413 San Marco Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1413 San Marco Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1413 San Marco Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1413 San Marco Ave does offer parking.
Does 1413 San Marco Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1413 San Marco Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1413 San Marco Ave have a pool?
No, 1413 San Marco Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1413 San Marco Ave have accessible units?
No, 1413 San Marco Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1413 San Marco Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1413 San Marco Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 1413 San Marco Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 1413 San Marco Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
