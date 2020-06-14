119 Cibao Ct

Amenities

Completely remodeled apartment in a very sough after neighborhood in Coral Gables. Impact windows throughout. Wooden and tile floors. Central AC. Wood and tile floors. Walking distance to the Gables trolley stop. Easy access to I95, University of Miami, Dolphin Expressway, Downtown Miami and The Brickell area. NO PETS ALLOWED. Ideal for a single professional or college student. First, last and security deposit required. Water, sewer and garbage included with the rent. Ample parking. It wont last long!!!