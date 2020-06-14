All apartments in Coral Gables
119 Cibao Ct
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:24 PM

119 Cibao Ct

119 Cibao Court · (954) 880-2550
Location

119 Cibao Court, Coral Gables, FL 33134
Flagler

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$1,475

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Completely remodeled apartment in a very sough after neighborhood in Coral Gables. Impact windows throughout. Wooden and tile floors. Central AC. Wood and tile floors. Walking distance to the Gables trolley stop. Easy access to I95, University of Miami, Dolphin Expressway, Downtown Miami and The Brickell area. NO PETS ALLOWED. Ideal for a single professional or college student. First, last and security deposit required. Water, sewer and garbage included with the rent. Ample parking. It wont last long!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 119 Cibao Ct have any available units?
119 Cibao Ct has a unit available for $1,475 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 119 Cibao Ct currently offering any rent specials?
119 Cibao Ct isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 119 Cibao Ct pet-friendly?
No, 119 Cibao Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Coral Gables.
Does 119 Cibao Ct offer parking?
Yes, 119 Cibao Ct does offer parking.
Does 119 Cibao Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 119 Cibao Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 119 Cibao Ct have a pool?
No, 119 Cibao Ct does not have a pool.
Does 119 Cibao Ct have accessible units?
No, 119 Cibao Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 119 Cibao Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 119 Cibao Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 119 Cibao Ct have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 119 Cibao Ct has units with air conditioning.
