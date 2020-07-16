All apartments in Coconut Creek
Find more places like 831 Lyons Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Coconut Creek, FL
/
831 Lyons Rd
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:30 AM

831 Lyons Rd

831 Lyons Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Coconut Creek
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

831 Lyons Road, Coconut Creek, FL 33063

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
stainless steel
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
volleyball court
Great & Bright 1st floor unit in a desiderable community of Coco Park. Open Kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, Large walk in closet, Laundry room with full size washer and dryer. Big enclosed screened balcony with storage room for your convenience. Con\]mmunity offer gym, gorgeos pool, ten nis courts, picnic area, pool table, volleyball, racket ball and clubhouse. Resident will enjoy a swimming pool as one of the top luxurious amenities, BBQ grill, luxury is found in every corner of this community. Conveniently located to main highway and shopping. The condo is 1,246 SQ Feet

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 831 Lyons Rd have any available units?
831 Lyons Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Coconut Creek, FL.
What amenities does 831 Lyons Rd have?
Some of 831 Lyons Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 831 Lyons Rd currently offering any rent specials?
831 Lyons Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 831 Lyons Rd pet-friendly?
No, 831 Lyons Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Coconut Creek.
Does 831 Lyons Rd offer parking?
No, 831 Lyons Rd does not offer parking.
Does 831 Lyons Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 831 Lyons Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 831 Lyons Rd have a pool?
Yes, 831 Lyons Rd has a pool.
Does 831 Lyons Rd have accessible units?
No, 831 Lyons Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 831 Lyons Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 831 Lyons Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 831 Lyons Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 831 Lyons Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Solaire at Coconut Creek
5401 Wiles Rd
Coconut Creek, FL 33073
Banyan Bay
4303 W Atlantic Blvd
Coconut Creek, FL 33066
Advenir At Cocoplum
4142 Cocoplum Cir
Coconut Creek, FL 33063
St. Andrews at Winston Park
5400 Lyons Rd
Coconut Creek, FL 33073
Waterview at Coconut Creek
3621 W Hillsboro Blvd
Coconut Creek, FL 33073
The Landings at Coconut Creek
4854 Fishermans Dr
Coconut Creek, FL 33063
Coconut Palm Club
5400 NW 55th Blvd
Coconut Creek, FL 33073
Monarch Station
4901 W Sample Rd
Coconut Creek, FL 33073

Similar Pages

Coconut Creek 1 BedroomsCoconut Creek 2 BedroomsCoconut Creek 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Coconut Creek Dog Friendly ApartmentsCoconut Creek Pet Friendly Places
Palm Beach County ApartmentsMiami-Dade County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLMiramar, FL
Boynton Beach, FLDavie, FLDelray Beach, FLPompano Beach, FLDeerfield Beach, FLCoral Gables, FLWellington, FLTamarac, FL
Palm Beach Gardens, FLJupiter, FLNorth Miami, FLLauderhill, FLMargate, FLMiami Beach, FLWeston, FLKendall, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Winston Park
Coral Gate

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Keiser University-Ft LauderdaleMiami Dade College
Nova Southeastern University