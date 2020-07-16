831 Lyons Rd

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym on-site laundry pool pool table bbq/grill volleyball court

Great & Bright 1st floor unit in a desiderable community of Coco Park. Open Kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, Large walk in closet, Laundry room with full size washer and dryer. Big enclosed screened balcony with storage room for your convenience. Con\]mmunity offer gym, gorgeos pool, ten nis courts, picnic area, pool table, volleyball, racket ball and clubhouse. Resident will enjoy a swimming pool as one of the top luxurious amenities, BBQ grill, luxury is found in every corner of this community. Conveniently located to main highway and shopping. The condo is 1,246 SQ Feet