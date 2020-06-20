All apartments in Coconut Creek
Last updated June 11 2020 at 7:19 AM

611 Lyons Road

611 Lyons Road · (703) 587-7835
Location

611 Lyons Road, Coconut Creek, FL 33063

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,250

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 862 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Huge 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in Coconut Creek. Amenities included: balcony, brand new central air unit, freshly painted ,new updated kitchen new appliances dishwasher ,stove, fridge , and microwave . Updated bathroom and toilet, extra storage, huge walk in closet and additional closets. Washer & dryer in the unit. Beautiful view of the lake from your balcony and bedroom window. Vaulted celing makes the condo look even larger than it already is. Is pet friendly ( additional fees). Date Available: Jun 20th 2020 or sooner, because it's currently being updated. $1,250/ month rent. $1,250 security deposit 600 credit score required. Please submit the form on this page or contact Sean at 703-587-7835 to learn more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 611 Lyons Road have any available units?
611 Lyons Road has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 611 Lyons Road have?
Some of 611 Lyons Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 611 Lyons Road currently offering any rent specials?
611 Lyons Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 611 Lyons Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 611 Lyons Road is pet friendly.
Does 611 Lyons Road offer parking?
No, 611 Lyons Road does not offer parking.
Does 611 Lyons Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 611 Lyons Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 611 Lyons Road have a pool?
No, 611 Lyons Road does not have a pool.
Does 611 Lyons Road have accessible units?
No, 611 Lyons Road does not have accessible units.
Does 611 Lyons Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 611 Lyons Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 611 Lyons Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 611 Lyons Road has units with air conditioning.
