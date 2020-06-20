611 Lyons Road

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Huge 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in Coconut Creek. Amenities included: balcony, brand new central air unit, freshly painted ,new updated kitchen new appliances dishwasher ,stove, fridge , and microwave . Updated bathroom and toilet, extra storage, huge walk in closet and additional closets. Washer & dryer in the unit. Beautiful view of the lake from your balcony and bedroom window. Vaulted celing makes the condo look even larger than it already is. Is pet friendly ( additional fees). Date Available: Jun 20th 2020 or sooner, because it's currently being updated. $1,250/ month rent. $1,250 security deposit 600 credit score required. Please submit the form on this page or contact Sean at 703-587-7835 to learn more.