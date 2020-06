Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard

Quiet Paradise in hidden gem! Unique opportunity to have a section of this mansion home. This lovely spacious huge living area is inside another home with private entrance. Entire apartment with High Vaulted ceiling and plenty of room for comfortable living on a horse ranch home. Horse stable available to rent with unit for $250 extra. Enjoy living in this perfect location. Rent includes water and basic cable as well as access to courtyard. Lots of space. Pets ok. Must see!! Must be able to climb stairs unit on second floor. Must have 700+ Credit. Can be rented Furnished for $2,000 a month! Very Quiet and so much space you will fall in love. Drink coffee while enjoying the scenery!