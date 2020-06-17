All apartments in Coconut Creek
Coconut Creek, FL
3816 Coral Tree Cir
3816 Coral Tree Cir

3816 Coral Tree Circle · (754) 366-6190
Location

3816 Coral Tree Circle, Coconut Creek, FL 33073
Coral Gate

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3816 · Avail. now

$1,600

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1061 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
pool table
racquetball court
tennis court
This is the home you are looking for! Condo is located on the second floor and features wood laminate flooring throughout living area and bedrooms, relaxing lake view from a huge screened in patio, updated kitchen, split bedroom floor plan, high ceilings, full size washer and dryer! Very quick approval process!! Community has a gym, pool and clubhouse area for your convenience, and you can also enjoy all of the main Township amenities....Olympic size pool, lighted tennis courts, 2 story gym, racquetball, billiards, sports park, aquatic center, and lots of scheduled classes and events. Great for your active lifestyle! Sorry no pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3816 Coral Tree Cir have any available units?
3816 Coral Tree Cir has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3816 Coral Tree Cir have?
Some of 3816 Coral Tree Cir's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3816 Coral Tree Cir currently offering any rent specials?
3816 Coral Tree Cir isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3816 Coral Tree Cir pet-friendly?
No, 3816 Coral Tree Cir is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Coconut Creek.
Does 3816 Coral Tree Cir offer parking?
No, 3816 Coral Tree Cir does not offer parking.
Does 3816 Coral Tree Cir have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3816 Coral Tree Cir offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3816 Coral Tree Cir have a pool?
Yes, 3816 Coral Tree Cir has a pool.
Does 3816 Coral Tree Cir have accessible units?
No, 3816 Coral Tree Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 3816 Coral Tree Cir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3816 Coral Tree Cir has units with dishwashers.
Does 3816 Coral Tree Cir have units with air conditioning?
No, 3816 Coral Tree Cir does not have units with air conditioning.
