3816 Coral Tree Cir

Amenities
This is the home you are looking for! Condo is located on the second floor and features wood laminate flooring throughout living area and bedrooms, relaxing lake view from a huge screened in patio, updated kitchen, split bedroom floor plan, high ceilings, full size washer and dryer! Very quick approval process!! Community has a gym, pool and clubhouse area for your convenience, and you can also enjoy all of the main Township amenities....Olympic size pool, lighted tennis courts, 2 story gym, racquetball, billiards, sports park, aquatic center, and lots of scheduled classes and events. Great for your active lifestyle! Sorry no pets.