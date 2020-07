2132 NW 45TH AVE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher cable included recently renovated gym

Unit Amenities cable included dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities gym pool pool table sauna tennis court

UPDATED IN 2015. UNIT FEATURES AN OPEN KITCHEN NEWER APPLIANCES & UPDATED BATHROOMS. TILED THRU-OUT. FEATURES BOTH FRONT & BACK PATIOS & STORAGE ROOM OUTSIDE. ***UPGRADED LIGHTING FIXTURES. WATER & CABLE INCLUDED. SUBDIVISION FEATURES RESORT STYLE TOWNSHIP AMENITIES, TENNIS COURTS, BILLIARDS, OLYMPIC SIZE POOL, GYM, ETC... UNIT IS LOCATED IN THE HEART OF COCONUT CREEK, NEAR PARKS, DOWNTOWN, TRANSPORTATION & CASINO. ***WILL NOT LAST. ***THE TOWNSHIP IS A SPECTACULAR PLACE TO LIVE, OFFERS A RESORT LIFESTYLE WITH FULL RECREATION, AN OLYMPIC SIZE POOL, SAUNAS, JACUZZI, GYM, TENNIS, PERFORMING ARTS CENTER, BIKE TRAILS & EVENTS.