2102 Lucaya Bnd

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities elevator pool

55+UNFURNISHED TOP FLOOR ANNUAL RENTAL*LANDLORD HAS NO INTENTION OF SELLING*GLASS TOP STOVE*TILE IN KITCHEN, DINING & FOYER* HURRICANE ACCORDION SHUTTERS ON THE PATIO*PATIO FACES SOUTH SO YOU HAVE BRIGHT APT WITHOUT THE HEAT OF THE SUN OVERLOOKING THE VILLAGE HEATED POOL. PRIDE APPLIANCE CONTRACT INCLUDED COVERS REPAIRS*LANDLORD PAYS MAINTENANCE & TAXES*ENJOY ALL THE AMENITIES WYNMOOR HAS TO OFFER*55+ SENIOR ACTIVE COMMUNITY.*ONE OF THE CLEANEST SAFEST PLACES TO LIVE* 24HR 7 DAYS A WEEK SECURITY AT THE GATES AND PATROL CARS* WATER, TRASH, SEWER, CABLE TV WITH HBO 1-4 INCLUDED*PEST CONTROL INCLUDED*ENJOY THE AMMENITIES, NEW RESTAURANT ON THE PREMISES*GOOD CREDIT REQUIRED. GOOD CREDIT 55+REQUIRED PARK IN #130 OR GUEST SPACES-GOLF CART SPACES AVAILABLE