Clearwater, FL
901 Chester Dr
Last updated January 23 2020 at 8:57 AM

901 Chester Dr

901 Chester Drive · No Longer Available
Location

901 Chester Drive, Clearwater, FL 33756

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Charming 3/2 home located in historic Sirmon Heights! Enjoy the beautiful kitchen with black marble countertops, island and breakfast bar offering plenty of cabinet and counter space. The large dining room is the perfect place to entertain family and friends with its beautiful pine ceiling. French doors lead outside to the relaxing deck and comfort of the back yard. The massive living room is sunny and bright with plantation shutters and French doors that lead to the deck. There is crown molding, original hardwood and ceramic floors throughout the home. The single-car garage is extra long with built in cabinetry for additional storage. Tucked away on a quite street behind Gulf to Bay and Keene Road, just minutes away from Clearwater Beach and all of the major Tampa Bay bridges. No utilities are included in this monthly rental. Pets accepted at owner discretion. Available Now.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 901 Chester Dr have any available units?
901 Chester Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clearwater, FL.
How much is rent in Clearwater, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Clearwater Rent Report.
What amenities does 901 Chester Dr have?
Some of 901 Chester Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 901 Chester Dr currently offering any rent specials?
901 Chester Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 901 Chester Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 901 Chester Dr is pet friendly.
Does 901 Chester Dr offer parking?
Yes, 901 Chester Dr offers parking.
Does 901 Chester Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 901 Chester Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 901 Chester Dr have a pool?
No, 901 Chester Dr does not have a pool.
Does 901 Chester Dr have accessible units?
No, 901 Chester Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 901 Chester Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 901 Chester Dr has units with dishwashers.
