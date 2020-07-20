901 Chester Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Charming 3/2 home located in historic Sirmon Heights! Enjoy the beautiful kitchen with black marble countertops, island and breakfast bar offering plenty of cabinet and counter space. The large dining room is the perfect place to entertain family and friends with its beautiful pine ceiling. French doors lead outside to the relaxing deck and comfort of the back yard. The massive living room is sunny and bright with plantation shutters and French doors that lead to the deck. There is crown molding, original hardwood and ceramic floors throughout the home. The single-car garage is extra long with built in cabinetry for additional storage. Tucked away on a quite street behind Gulf to Bay and Keene Road, just minutes away from Clearwater Beach and all of the major Tampa Bay bridges. No utilities are included in this monthly rental. Pets accepted at owner discretion. Available Now.