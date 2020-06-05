All apartments in Clearwater
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:20 PM

608 N OSCEOLA AVENUE

608 North Osceola Avenue · (727) 560-0441
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

608 North Osceola Avenue, Clearwater, FL 33755

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$15,000

5 Bed · 5 Bath · 4090 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
THE ULTIMATE IN COASTAL LUXURY AWAITS. Custom built in 2014, this waterfront estate of 4,090 sq ft is the perfect blend of craftsman architecture with modern coastal luxury design. The 282’ deep lot rises up from the Intracoastal Waterway to a bluff where the home is located providing amazing open water views throughout. A luxurious great room provides the ultimate open living & entertaining space with a dining room, living room, family room & kitchen combination featuring travertine & hardwood floors, double-sided gas fireplace & 3 sets of French doors opening to the covered lanai & open water views beyond. The family chef will enjoy the stainless appliances with 6 burner gas stove & wine refrigerator. A prep sink sits in the expansive kitchen island with gorgeous granite & seating for 5+. The master suite spans the entire water frontage with wood floors, French doors out to a covered balcony, travertine-clad bathroom with jetted tub, dual sinks & walk-in shower & large walk-in closet. 4 spacious guest bedrooms & bathrooms are perfect for family & guests. A media/game room acts as a 2nd floor family gathering room. The backyard oasis features a large covered lanai & beautiful heated pool & spa with travertine decking. An expansive lawn leads down to the 152’ composite dock with boatlift. A 2 car garage, camera security system & gorgeous laundry room round off the features of this incredible estate. Surpassing the latest hurricane codes & an elevated lot allows this estate to enjoy low insurance costs.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 608 N OSCEOLA AVENUE have any available units?
608 N OSCEOLA AVENUE has a unit available for $15,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Clearwater, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Clearwater Rent Report.
What amenities does 608 N OSCEOLA AVENUE have?
Some of 608 N OSCEOLA AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 608 N OSCEOLA AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
608 N OSCEOLA AVENUE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 608 N OSCEOLA AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 608 N OSCEOLA AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clearwater.
Does 608 N OSCEOLA AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 608 N OSCEOLA AVENUE does offer parking.
Does 608 N OSCEOLA AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 608 N OSCEOLA AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 608 N OSCEOLA AVENUE have a pool?
Yes, 608 N OSCEOLA AVENUE has a pool.
Does 608 N OSCEOLA AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 608 N OSCEOLA AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 608 N OSCEOLA AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 608 N OSCEOLA AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
