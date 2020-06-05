608 N OSCEOLA AVENUE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities game room on-site laundry parking pool garage hot tub

THE ULTIMATE IN COASTAL LUXURY AWAITS. Custom built in 2014, this waterfront estate of 4,090 sq ft is the perfect blend of craftsman architecture with modern coastal luxury design. The 282’ deep lot rises up from the Intracoastal Waterway to a bluff where the home is located providing amazing open water views throughout. A luxurious great room provides the ultimate open living & entertaining space with a dining room, living room, family room & kitchen combination featuring travertine & hardwood floors, double-sided gas fireplace & 3 sets of French doors opening to the covered lanai & open water views beyond. The family chef will enjoy the stainless appliances with 6 burner gas stove & wine refrigerator. A prep sink sits in the expansive kitchen island with gorgeous granite & seating for 5+. The master suite spans the entire water frontage with wood floors, French doors out to a covered balcony, travertine-clad bathroom with jetted tub, dual sinks & walk-in shower & large walk-in closet. 4 spacious guest bedrooms & bathrooms are perfect for family & guests. A media/game room acts as a 2nd floor family gathering room. The backyard oasis features a large covered lanai & beautiful heated pool & spa with travertine decking. An expansive lawn leads down to the 152’ composite dock with boatlift. A 2 car garage, camera security system & gorgeous laundry room round off the features of this incredible estate. Surpassing the latest hurricane codes & an elevated lot allows this estate to enjoy low insurance costs.