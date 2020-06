Amenities

cable included parking pool hot tub range refrigerator

Unit Amenities cable included range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool hot tub

This is a remarkable 3 bed 2 bath western facing waterfront condo built in 2010 with a boat slip! Community features a pool and hot tub with storage unit and under building parking. This is a place you won't want to miss. Room sizes are approximate, tenant to verify. Water and cable included.