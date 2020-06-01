Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters microwave patio / balcony recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher bathtub oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse coffee bar courtyard internet cafe dog park gym on-site laundry pool bbq/grill bike storage internet access package receiving trash valet valet service parking 24hr maintenance hot tub playground

***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour. If you elect to use our online tour scheduler, please note that an appointment request is not confirmed until approved by a member of our leasing team.***Welcome home to Promenade at Belleair, in Clearwater, Florida – a unique courtyard community with fully renovated homes and amenities in a highly sought after location.Homes at Promenade at Belleair feature newly renovated interiors including kitchens with upgraded appliances and cabinetry, granite countertops, wood-grain flooring, plenty of closet and storage space, plus select homes feature a private patio or balcony. Our pet-friendly community also boasts a fully equipped fitness center, resident clubhouse with Internet cafe and coffee bar and resort-style swimming pool with sundeck and cabanas. Our residents also love the on-site professional management & maintenance, plus the planned community social events.