Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:45 PM

Promenade at Belleair

2159 Nursery Rd · (813) 280-5120
Location

2159 Nursery Rd, Clearwater, FL 33764

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 01-321 · Avail. Aug 11

$964

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 702 sqft

Unit 01-211 · Avail. Sep 23

$974

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 702 sqft

Unit 01-222 · Avail. Aug 24

$1,029

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 702 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 03-326 · Avail. Aug 14

$1,052

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 821 sqft

Unit 02-147 · Avail. Sep 1

$1,087

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 821 sqft

Unit 03-138 · Avail. Aug 8

$1,087

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 821 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Promenade at Belleair.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
air conditioning
dishwasher
bathtub
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
coffee bar
courtyard
internet cafe
dog park
gym
on-site laundry
pool
bbq/grill
bike storage
internet access
package receiving
trash valet
valet service
parking
24hr maintenance
hot tub
playground
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour. If you elect to use our online tour scheduler, please note that an appointment request is not confirmed until approved by a member of our leasing team.***Welcome home to Promenade at Belleair, in Clearwater, Florida – a unique courtyard community with fully renovated homes and amenities in a highly sought after location.Homes at Promenade at Belleair feature newly renovated interiors including kitchens with upgraded appliances and cabinetry, granite countertops, wood-grain flooring, plenty of closet and storage space, plus select homes feature a private patio or balcony. Our pet-friendly community also boasts a fully equipped fitness center, resident clubhouse with Internet cafe and coffee bar and resort-style swimming pool with sundeck and cabanas. Our residents also love the on-site professional management & maintenance, plus the planned community social events.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 7-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $350 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Promenade at Belleair have any available units?
Promenade at Belleair has 7 units available starting at $964 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Clearwater, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Clearwater Rent Report.
What amenities does Promenade at Belleair have?
Some of Promenade at Belleair's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Promenade at Belleair currently offering any rent specials?
Promenade at Belleair is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Promenade at Belleair pet-friendly?
Yes, Promenade at Belleair is pet friendly.
Does Promenade at Belleair offer parking?
Yes, Promenade at Belleair offers parking.
Does Promenade at Belleair have units with washers and dryers?
No, Promenade at Belleair does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Promenade at Belleair have a pool?
Yes, Promenade at Belleair has a pool.
Does Promenade at Belleair have accessible units?
No, Promenade at Belleair does not have accessible units.
Does Promenade at Belleair have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Promenade at Belleair has units with dishwashers.
