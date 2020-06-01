Amenities
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour. If you elect to use our online tour scheduler, please note that an appointment request is not confirmed until approved by a member of our leasing team.***Welcome home to Promenade at Belleair, in Clearwater, Florida – a unique courtyard community with fully renovated homes and amenities in a highly sought after location.Homes at Promenade at Belleair feature newly renovated interiors including kitchens with upgraded appliances and cabinetry, granite countertops, wood-grain flooring, plenty of closet and storage space, plus select homes feature a private patio or balcony. Our pet-friendly community also boasts a fully equipped fitness center, resident clubhouse with Internet cafe and coffee bar and resort-style swimming pool with sundeck and cabanas. Our residents also love the on-site professional management & maintenance, plus the planned community social events.