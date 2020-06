Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse pool bbq/grill

Experience the dream of living on the beach ! Spacious 2 Bdrm., 2 Bath 4th floor unit at SOUTH BEACH I in Sand Key with stunning views of the gulf and the intracoastal. Fully furnished. Updated Kitchen. Washer and Dryer in the unit. Huge balcony with access from living room and both bedrooms. South Beach I boasts a delightful large pool with lounge chairs and thatched tiki huts for relaxing and sipping a cool drink while you enjoy the gulf breezes. Just steps away from the golden sand. Close to restaurants and shopping. Spend a year in paradise at an awesome price! Call today to schedule a showing.