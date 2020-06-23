106 N LADY MARY DRIVE

Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher garage microwave carpet range

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher microwave range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

Clean Clean Clean 2-story corner unit with extra windows makes this home light & bright. Open floor plan on the main floor that is completely tiled, fully equipped kitchen w/ white appliances. Upstairs all new carpeting, master bedroom suite with full bathroom + 2 bedrooms with hall bathroom and half bathroom downstairs - huge windows, Attached Garage with washer/dryer hookup, A backyard, near downtown Clearwater on a quiet street with beautiful oak trees, steps from Clearwater Country Club Golf Course and minutes to the Beach. Ready to move in! Wonderful setting - a must see. Built in 2006. Available Immediately. First Month Rent and One month rent for deposit.