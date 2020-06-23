All apartments in Clearwater
Last updated March 16 2019 at 1:50 AM

106 N LADY MARY DRIVE

106 North Lady Mary Drive · No Longer Available
Location

106 North Lady Mary Drive, Clearwater, FL 33755

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
garage
microwave
carpet
range
Clean Clean Clean 2-story corner unit with extra windows makes this home light & bright. Open floor plan on the main floor that is completely tiled, fully equipped kitchen w/ white appliances. Upstairs all new carpeting, master bedroom suite with full bathroom + 2 bedrooms with hall bathroom and half bathroom downstairs - huge windows, Attached Garage with washer/dryer hookup, A backyard, near downtown Clearwater on a quiet street with beautiful oak trees, steps from Clearwater Country Club Golf Course and minutes to the Beach. Ready to move in! Wonderful setting - a must see. Built in 2006. Available Immediately. First Month Rent and One month rent for deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 106 N LADY MARY DRIVE have any available units?
106 N LADY MARY DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clearwater, FL.
How much is rent in Clearwater, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Clearwater Rent Report.
What amenities does 106 N LADY MARY DRIVE have?
Some of 106 N LADY MARY DRIVE's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 106 N LADY MARY DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
106 N LADY MARY DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 106 N LADY MARY DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 106 N LADY MARY DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clearwater.
Does 106 N LADY MARY DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 106 N LADY MARY DRIVE does offer parking.
Does 106 N LADY MARY DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 106 N LADY MARY DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 106 N LADY MARY DRIVE have a pool?
No, 106 N LADY MARY DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 106 N LADY MARY DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 106 N LADY MARY DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 106 N LADY MARY DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 106 N LADY MARY DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
