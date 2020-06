Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony pool carpet

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry pool

THIS IS A 2/2 GULF ACCESS CONDO LOCATED IN THE MONTE CARLO COMMUNITY. THIS IS A 55+ COMMUNITY. THIS CONDO FEATURES EAT-IN-KITCHEN, GREAT ROOM, MASTERSUITE W/PRIVATE BATH, INSIDE LAUNDRY ROOM, SCREEND BALCONY OVERLOOKING CANAL WITH GREAT VIEWS. BRAND NEW CARPET AND PAINT. CONVENIENT TO SHOPPING, RESTAURANTS, DINING, EASY ACCESS TO FORT MYERS AND MUCH MORE DOCK IS FIRST COME FIRST SERVE. MAKE YOUR APPOINTMENT TODAY!