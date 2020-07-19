Rent Calculator
Home
Brandon, FL
938 Ridge Haven Drive
938 Ridge Haven Drive
938 Ridge Haven Drive
Location
938 Ridge Haven Drive, Brandon, FL 33511
South Ridge of Tampa
938 Ridge Haven Drive - 4 bedroom 2 bath home with fenced yard located in South Ridge subdivision.
(RLNE4229968)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 938 Ridge Haven Drive have any available units?
938 Ridge Haven Drive doesn't have any available units at this time.
Brandon, FL
.
How much is rent in Brandon, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Brandon Rent Report
.
Is 938 Ridge Haven Drive currently offering any rent specials?
938 Ridge Haven Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 938 Ridge Haven Drive pet-friendly?
No, 938 Ridge Haven Drive is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Brandon
.
Does 938 Ridge Haven Drive offer parking?
No, 938 Ridge Haven Drive does not offer parking.
Does 938 Ridge Haven Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 938 Ridge Haven Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 938 Ridge Haven Drive have a pool?
No, 938 Ridge Haven Drive does not have a pool.
Does 938 Ridge Haven Drive have accessible units?
No, 938 Ridge Haven Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 938 Ridge Haven Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 938 Ridge Haven Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 938 Ridge Haven Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 938 Ridge Haven Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
