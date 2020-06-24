All apartments in Brandon
708 North Parsons Avenue

708 North Parsons Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

708 North Parsons Avenue, Brandon, FL 33510

Amenities

pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
WOW!! Available is a large 4 bedroom 1.5 bathroom which include huge backyard! It is freshly painted, Ac serviced and professionally cleaned!
Tenants pay all utilities.
Pets are allowed !!!
Time frame to move in MAX 21 days.
Every adult (over 18) living in the property need to submit an individual application and complete all the rental process in the same time.
Security Deposit is required in 24 hours after application approval, in order to hold the property after this time the application is cancel.
-Renter's insurance required

This home is professionally managed and maintained by 5 Stars Plus Real Estate Services. You deserve rental living at its best!
Completed applications approved on first-come, first-served basis. Please drive by the home first and then call us for a private showing.
Tenant pays for all utilities.
- Non-refundable application fee: $50 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year lease minimum
- Non-refundable, for all approved applicants, holding fee: deposit amount
- If Animals are accepted an additional deposit & renters insurance will be required throughout lease term (liability is required)
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based upon credit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one month s rent plus 100$.
- Applicants applying to a home associated with a HOA may be held to higher screening requirements and additional application processes.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Binder and submit the full security deposit within 48 hours after approval of the terms.
This requirement is applicable to all Approved Applicants, even if they have not seen the inside of the home.
- If this home is part of an HOA, and may have additional rental qualifications and policies. Please consult with your Leasing Agent for more details.
Please visit us at www.5starsbrokerage.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 708 North Parsons Avenue have any available units?
708 North Parsons Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brandon, FL.
How much is rent in Brandon, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Brandon Rent Report.
Is 708 North Parsons Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
708 North Parsons Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 708 North Parsons Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 708 North Parsons Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 708 North Parsons Avenue offer parking?
No, 708 North Parsons Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 708 North Parsons Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 708 North Parsons Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 708 North Parsons Avenue have a pool?
No, 708 North Parsons Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 708 North Parsons Avenue have accessible units?
No, 708 North Parsons Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 708 North Parsons Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 708 North Parsons Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 708 North Parsons Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 708 North Parsons Avenue has units with air conditioning.
