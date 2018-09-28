conveniently located condo - Make this great 2 bedroom condo conveniently located in Brandon your home today. Minimum 1 year lease, very quiet clean community. Easy qualifying. call/text Now 813.512.1398
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4793381)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 175 Picardy Villa #201 have any available units?
175 Picardy Villa #201 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brandon, FL.
How much is rent in Brandon, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Brandon Rent Report.
Is 175 Picardy Villa #201 currently offering any rent specials?
175 Picardy Villa #201 is not currently offering any rent specials.