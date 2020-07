Aria at Bradenton

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel dishwasher hardwood floors extra storage granite counters ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities business center conference room clubhouse concierge parking pool bbq/grill garage internet access cats allowed dogs allowed gym pet friendly bike storage coffee bar game room guest parking pool table shuffle board trash valet yoga

Discover a perfect lifestyle in Bradenton’s newest apartment community. Aria will provide sanctuary and satisfaction for the busy professional. Conveniently located in heart of Bradenton, you’re near parks, museums, shopping and the fabulous beaches of the Gulf Shore. Centrally located between Saint Petersburg, Tampa and Sarasota, you’re close to it all.



Refined yet comfortable, each of our apartment homes boast plenty of natural lighting and modern comforts that can rarely be found elsewhere. Enjoy luxurious finishes, balconies, and washer/dryer units in each home. Step outside to an array of resort-style amenities including a heated pool, outdoor grilling area and pergola kitchen. Opening in summer 2019, we can’t wait to welcome you into your new home at Aria Bradenton.