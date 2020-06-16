6905 Arbor Oaks Ct

Amenities

Impressive Two-STORY 4 Bedroom/ 2.5 Bath West Bradenton Home! This home is ready for you! - Spacious cul-de-sac home located in the community of Arbor Oaks west Bradenton! The location places you only 5 miles to Robinson Preserve and 7.5 miles to ANNA MARIA ISLAND!



This spacious home boasts tons of natural light from the large windows and skylights and the first floor is breathtaking with the oak hard wood floors .You will truly appreciate the cathedral ceilings and the ease you access the kitchen eat in area of the kitchen and the slider access to the patio.



The fully equipped kitchen offers tons of counter space plus a island with glass cook top perfect for entertaining with the extended bar area. You will appreciate the details of the built in desk, wood cabinets with lighting below and above cabinet . Cooking is a breeze!



The master suite is all carpet with windows looking out to the mature trees and an equally spacious en suite with dual sinks, separate soaker bathtub, and step in shower.



The second floor plays host to the loft/flex space which would be perfect as a relaxation space as it overlooks the entire first floor. The remaining three bedrooms and second full bath are located on the second floor off the flex-loft space. The bedrooms offer ceiling fans and ample closet space plus large windows for natural light.

The location truly places you only moments to food shopping, dining, IMG Academy, Anna Maria Island, and Robinson preserve to mention just a few.



Call today for your tour.



*Contact management for touring details.

*Lawn care included.

* One pet with breed and weight restrictions per HOA guidelines. Deposit and fee apply. If canine, tenant must have renters insurance for pet.

*Basic cable included and all lawn maintenance.

*HOA application/fee and approval apply.Please allow time for HOA application approval process that may apply.

*$75 app non refundable fee per all adults 18+A larger deposit could be required depending on application result. Applications fees are not refundable.

*Tenant Pays all utilities



