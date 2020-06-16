All apartments in Bradenton
Last updated June 8 2020 at 6:05 PM

4026 37TH STREET COURT W

4026 37th Street Court West · (941) 713-1397
Location

4026 37th Street Court West, Bradenton, FL 34205
Villages Of Lakeside

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,600

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1432 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
key fob access
media room
tennis court
3 Bedroom 2 Bath 2 Car Garage Single Family Home with Vaulted ceilings and lots of light. New kitchen cabinetry and granite countertops, new sink, new faucets, new dish washer, and new garbage disposal. Washer, dryer, refrigerator, and microwave also provided. Painted throughout including garage. Built-in shelving/cabinetry in bedrooms. Garage also has cabinet storage. Lanai extends along the back the width of the home and overlooks the lake. Bug spraying semi-annually. The association fee is paid by landlord which covers yard mowing, published newsletter, large clubhouse, clubhouse activities, large swimming pool with lawn furniture, bar-b-que grill with pavilion, tennis courts, and child playground. These general areas are secured and accessible only with owner/renter key fob for those living in Lakeside South. In-ground sprinkler system to keep grass watered. The location is close to grocery store, convenience stores, banks, shopping, restaurants, golf, and movie theatre as well as being located 15 minutes from Bradenton/ Sarasota airport and 25 minutes to the gulf coast beaches.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4026 37TH STREET COURT W have any available units?
4026 37TH STREET COURT W has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Bradenton, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bradenton Rent Report.
What amenities does 4026 37TH STREET COURT W have?
Some of 4026 37TH STREET COURT W's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4026 37TH STREET COURT W currently offering any rent specials?
4026 37TH STREET COURT W isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4026 37TH STREET COURT W pet-friendly?
No, 4026 37TH STREET COURT W is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bradenton.
Does 4026 37TH STREET COURT W offer parking?
Yes, 4026 37TH STREET COURT W does offer parking.
Does 4026 37TH STREET COURT W have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4026 37TH STREET COURT W offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4026 37TH STREET COURT W have a pool?
Yes, 4026 37TH STREET COURT W has a pool.
Does 4026 37TH STREET COURT W have accessible units?
No, 4026 37TH STREET COURT W does not have accessible units.
Does 4026 37TH STREET COURT W have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4026 37TH STREET COURT W has units with dishwashers.
