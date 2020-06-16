4026 37TH STREET COURT W

Amenities

3 Bedroom 2 Bath 2 Car Garage Single Family Home with Vaulted ceilings and lots of light. New kitchen cabinetry and granite countertops, new sink, new faucets, new dish washer, and new garbage disposal. Washer, dryer, refrigerator, and microwave also provided. Painted throughout including garage. Built-in shelving/cabinetry in bedrooms. Garage also has cabinet storage. Lanai extends along the back the width of the home and overlooks the lake. Bug spraying semi-annually. The association fee is paid by landlord which covers yard mowing, published newsletter, large clubhouse, clubhouse activities, large swimming pool with lawn furniture, bar-b-que grill with pavilion, tennis courts, and child playground. These general areas are secured and accessible only with owner/renter key fob for those living in Lakeside South. In-ground sprinkler system to keep grass watered. The location is close to grocery store, convenience stores, banks, shopping, restaurants, golf, and movie theatre as well as being located 15 minutes from Bradenton/ Sarasota airport and 25 minutes to the gulf coast beaches.