Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage internet access

Classic 3 BR/2 BA ranch home. Only a short 7.5 miles to Anna Maria Island Beaches. Home offers living and dining room combo with sliders to screened outdoor lanai overlooking a nice back yard (not fenced). Split bedroom design for privacy for you and your guests. Attached 1 car garage with washer and dryer in garage. There is plenty to do in the Bradenton area and shopping and eateries are abundant. Easy 20 minute drive to Sarasota and the SRQ Airport. 2 hours to Orlando and Disney attractions and 1 hour to Tampa. 1 small pet under 35 lbs. considered with a $250 non-refundable pet fee. NO SMOKING. WIFI is included. Dec 1-April 1: $2600 monthly /$850 weekly; May 1-Nov 1: $1700 monthly/$650 weekly. Prices on 2 person occupancy. Additional persons staying in the unit for a period of longer than 7 days may be considered additional occupants and subject to additional rental fees being charged and/or application and approval process if the community is governed by association rules and regulations. Your rental Agent must be advised of all additional occupants and dates they will be in the unit. Rates include all utilities including WIFI. Additional charges will be departure cleaning fee ($250) , Booking fee ($50), Sales and Resort Taxes (12%) and Travel Insurance (if requested). Note that rates are subject to change without notice and reservations are not guaranteed until initial reservation deposit is received.