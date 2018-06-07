All apartments in Boynton Beach
Last updated June 2 2020 at 9:20 PM

639 E Ocean Avenue

639 East Ocean Avenue · (954) 839-4115
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

639 East Ocean Avenue, Boynton Beach, FL 33435

Price and availability

Studio

Unit 304 · Avail. now

$2,200

Studio · 1 Bath · 1200 sqft

Amenities

recently renovated
elevator
microwave
furnished
refrigerator
Creative Space in Renovated / Modern Boutique Office Building Located Steps from the Intracoastal in Newly Developed DBoynton Beach! Perfect for Creative Space such as an Art Class or Workshop. General Meetings. Intimate Seminars. New Start Up Companies Use as a ''Shared'' Office. Or for Expanding your Current Business!! Designated Class B Office Suite Zoned CBD. Available for Immediate Occupancy! Boutique Co-Op Building in Boynton Beach's NEW Downtown! 2 Lg. Private Executive Suites with Open ''Bull Pen'' , Reception Area, Kitchenette, Full Bathroom w/ Shower, Comes Furnished or Partially Furnished. The building is wired for Comcast. But this unit has been hard wired w/ Ethernet & Fiber Optics. 24 Hour Access. Secure Building w/ Key Pad entry. NNN Lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 639 E Ocean Avenue have any available units?
639 E Ocean Avenue has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 639 E Ocean Avenue have?
Some of 639 E Ocean Avenue's amenities include recently renovated, elevator, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 639 E Ocean Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
639 E Ocean Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 639 E Ocean Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 639 E Ocean Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boynton Beach.
Does 639 E Ocean Avenue offer parking?
No, 639 E Ocean Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 639 E Ocean Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 639 E Ocean Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 639 E Ocean Avenue have a pool?
No, 639 E Ocean Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 639 E Ocean Avenue have accessible units?
No, 639 E Ocean Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 639 E Ocean Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 639 E Ocean Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 639 E Ocean Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 639 E Ocean Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
