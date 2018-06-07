639 E Ocean Avenue

Amenities

Creative Space in Renovated / Modern Boutique Office Building Located Steps from the Intracoastal in Newly Developed DBoynton Beach! Perfect for Creative Space such as an Art Class or Workshop. General Meetings. Intimate Seminars. New Start Up Companies Use as a ''Shared'' Office. Or for Expanding your Current Business!! Designated Class B Office Suite Zoned CBD. Available for Immediate Occupancy! Boutique Co-Op Building in Boynton Beach's NEW Downtown! 2 Lg. Private Executive Suites with Open ''Bull Pen'' , Reception Area, Kitchenette, Full Bathroom w/ Shower, Comes Furnished or Partially Furnished. The building is wired for Comcast. But this unit has been hard wired w/ Ethernet & Fiber Optics. 24 Hour Access. Secure Building w/ Key Pad entry. NNN Lease