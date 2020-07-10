AL
33 Apartments for rent in Boynton Beach, FL with move-in specials

$
16 Units Available
The Cove at Boynton Beach Apartments
100 Newlake Dr, Boynton Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,300
849 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,469
1316 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,666
1469 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments near I-95, Florida Turnpike. Minutes from Atlantic Intracoastal Waterway, Atlantic Coast Beaches. Near shopping, dining, entertain of West Palm Beach. Pet-friendly, smoke-free, modern kitchens, hardwoods, in-unit laundry. Enjoy pool, gym.
$
9 Units Available
Verona at Boynton Beach
1575 SW 8th St, Boynton Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,786
1168 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,986
1334 sqft
Come home to Verona at Boynton Beach and live the lifestyle that you deserve! This gated community offers superior amenities and luxury interiors.
$
11 Units Available
High Ridge
High Ridge Landing
3609 High Ridge Road, Boynton Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,345
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,645
1113 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,190
1219 sqft
This stunning community is near Boynton Beach. Resort-style amenities throughout including a yoga studio, pool, and clubhouse. Apartments offer stainless steel appliances, wood cabinetry, and luxury finishes.
$
65 Units Available
Quantum Park at Boynton Beach
Quantum Lake Villas
2700 Quantum Lakes Dr, Boynton Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,280
979 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1438 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,825
1594 sqft
Quantum Lake Villas is featuring 80 brand-new 1 and 2 Bedroom Apartments in Boynton Beach. Quantum Lake Villas is nestled within a beautiful nature preserve yet is walking distance to excellent shopping and dining.
$
12 Units Available
Manatee Bay
1632 N Federal Hwy, Boynton Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,425
871 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,791
1228 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,901
1335 sqft
Manatee Bay is directly on Florida's Intracoastal Waterway in Boynton Beach, known to be a popular safe haven for manatees.
$
67 Units Available
One Boynton
1351 S Federal Hwy, Boynton Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,530
901 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,833
1292 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,960
1571 sqft
Resort-style living in spacious apartments with hardwood floors, granite counters and ceiling fans. Complex has a business center, putting green and yoga studio. Near shopping and public transit.
5 Units Available
Renaissance Commons
Monteverde at Renaissance Park
1605 Renaissance Commons Blvd N, Boynton Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,549
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
1200 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location in Boynton Beach, convenient to shopping, dining, and Oceanfront Beach Park. Wood and tile flooring, granite countertops, designer lighting, and choice of stainless steel or black appliances.
$
10 Units Available
Gateway Club
3930 Max Pl, Boynton Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,370
925 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1235 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,770
1500 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Gateway Club in Boynton Beach. View photos, descriptions and more!
$
186 Units Available
Pacifica
1100 Audace Ave, Boynton Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,599
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,959
1122 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,154
1247 sqft
Your prime Palm Beach County neighborhood: Pacifica is ideally located in Boynton Beach, Palm Beach County's thriving hub. Just 3 miles to pristine parks and beaches with boating, fishing, reefs and other water recreation.
$
7 Units Available
Boynton Place
10492 Boynton Place Cir, Boynton Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,295
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
989 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
New Community Enhancements Coming Soon!
$
18 Units Available
Casa Brera
4725 via Bari, Lake Worth, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,310
870 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,568
1174 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,755
1430 sqft
Located in west Lake Worth and close to Park Vista High School, Casa Brera at Toscan Isles is the destination for those searching for gorgeous one, two or three bedroom homes complete with top of the line kitchens, spacious interiors and endless
$
9 Units Available
The View at Waters Edge
6175 Reflections Blvd, Lantana, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,265
565 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,580
565 sqft
Near I-95 and Boynton Town Center. This beach-like resort community features a spacious pool with a sundeck, fitness center, and ample green space. Modern interiors with large windows, wood flooring, and stainless steel appliances.
$
38 Units Available
AXIS Delray Beach
1495 Spring Harbor Dr, Delray Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,387
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,632
1201 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,757
1358 sqft
Garden and townhome-style apartments with hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Play tennis, swim and have a barbecue on site. Beside I-95 for convenient transportation. Near Delray Marketplace and Delray Beach.
$
21 Units Available
Siena at Tuscany
8061 Red Jasper Ln, Delray Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,540
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,745
1090 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
1438 sqft
Great location for commuters, on Florida's Turnpike. Units feature laundry, patios or balconies, and granite counters. Community has dog park, game room, pool and tennis court.
$
19 Units Available
Oasis at Delray Beach Apartments
5600 W Atlantic Ave, Delray Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,388
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,731
1200 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,812
1421 sqft
Timeless Delray Beach accommodation with stunning pool panoramas. Large units have bathtubs, air conditioning and stainless steel appliances. On-site swimming pool, volleyball court and game room. East of Florida's Turnpike.
$
29 Units Available
Delray Bay
3360 Delray Bay Dr, Delray Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,470
878 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,765
1371 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,105
1560 sqft
Voted the #1 "Fun Town" by Travel and Leisure Magazine, Delray Bay is perfectly situated in Delray Beach.
$
4 Units Available
Murano at Delray Beach
15005 Michelangelo Boulevard, Palm Beach County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1145 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,888
1323 sqft
Now Touring By Appointment! Call Today! WE ARE available during the business hours listed on our website to set up your in-person tour.
$
33 Units Available
Alta Congress
250 Congress Park Dr, Delray Beach, FL
Studio
$1,370
560 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,505
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,826
1212 sqft
Luxury workforce apartments with stainless steel appliances, granite counters and stylish ceramic tile throughout. Complex features 24-hour gym, pool and relaxing outdoor areas. Just off Congress Avenue and close to I-95 and State Road 806.
$
38 Units Available
Citation Club
4801 S Citation Dr, Delray Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,640
947 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,715
1269 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1414 sqft
A country club-like setting. On-site amenities are numerous, including volleyball and tennis courts, pool, playground, and 24-hour gym. The apartments feature hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly.
$
7 Units Available
Delray Station
1720 Depot Ave, Delray Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,630
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
1194 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,363
1330 sqft
Open plan living space features quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances and hardwood flooring. Residents have access to pool with private cabanas, 24-hour fitness center, yoga studio, putting green and playground. Pet friendly.
$
13 Units Available
Town Lantana
1001 Watertower way, Lantana, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,501
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,760
1002 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,261
1268 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Town Lantana in Lantana. View photos, descriptions and more!
$
20 Units Available
East Central Boulevard
Aura Seaside
1400 S Dixie Hwy, Lantana, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,566
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,041
1221 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Oceanfront community just 15 minutes from Palm Beach and Boca Raton shopping, dining, and entertainment. One-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments with great views and gourmet kitchens.
$
11 Units Available
Lavers
The Atlantic at East Delray
650 Lavers Cir, Delray Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,543
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,843
1166 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,155
1283 sqft
Spacious apartments with high ceilings and lots of natural light. Recently renovated with walk-in closets. Hardwood floors and patio/balcony. Furnished units available. Community has tennis and volleyball courts.
$
8 Units Available
10X Living Delray
14050 Pacific Point Place, Delray Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,555
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,830
1079 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,070
1260 sqft
Close to Florida's Turnpike and Delray Marketplace. Apartments feature pendant lighting, quartz counters, USB charging ports and private outdoor areas. On-site cinema, tennis court, spa and dog park. Residents have access to lakeside walking trails.
City Guide for Boynton Beach, FL

Jerry Seinfeld once said, "My parents didn't want to move to Florida but they turned sixty and that’s the law." While Florida does have a high population of retirees and snow birds, there is a lot more to it than the old stereotypes, and no part of Florida proves that better than Boynton Beach.

Boynton Beach is a city of about 66,000 residents that is part of the metropolitan areas of West Palm Beach, Fort Lauderdale and Miami. The residents are as diverse as the city. There's a great mix of families, single professionals, and households of retirement age. Are you wondering what's in store for you living in Boynton Beach? Here's what you need to know:

Having trouble with Craigslist Boynton Beach? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with move-in special in Boynton Beach, FL

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Boynton Beach apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.

Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.

No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.

Boynton Beach apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.

