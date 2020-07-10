33 Apartments for rent in Boynton Beach, FL with move-in specials
Jerry Seinfeld once said, "My parents didn't want to move to Florida but they turned sixty and that’s the law." While Florida does have a high population of retirees and snow birds, there is a lot more to it than the old stereotypes, and no part of Florida proves that better than Boynton Beach.
Boynton Beach is a city of about 66,000 residents that is part of the metropolitan areas of West Palm Beach, Fort Lauderdale and Miami. The residents are as diverse as the city. There's a great mix of families, single professionals, and households of retirement age. Are you wondering what's in store for you living in Boynton Beach? Here's what you need to know:
Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Boynton Beach apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.
Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.
No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.
Boynton Beach apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.