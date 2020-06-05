3816 OLD DIXIE HWY

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

1 Mile to the beach, just a 10 min bike ride from this cozy cottage single family home featuring two bedrooms, one bath, two car driveway, one off street guest spot with beautiful fenced back yard. Newly updated kitchen appliances, led lighting, tile floor, central AC, two outdoor dining and entertaining area's one covered and one open. Low maintenance expansive back yard and newly sodded front and side yard. 3 miles to Atlantic Ave, Dining entertainment and activities. 16 min bike ride or keep a golf cart and your are 7 mins away!