All apartments in Boynton Beach
Find more places like 3816 OLD DIXIE HWY.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Boynton Beach, FL
/
3816 OLD DIXIE HWY
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:46 AM

3816 OLD DIXIE HWY

3816 North Old Dixie Highway · (800) 895-7174
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Boynton Beach
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

3816 North Old Dixie Highway, Boynton Beach, FL 33435

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,795

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 971 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
1 Mile to the beach, just a 10 min bike ride from this cozy cottage single family home featuring two bedrooms, one bath, two car driveway, one off street guest spot with beautiful fenced back yard. Newly updated kitchen appliances, led lighting, tile floor, central AC, two outdoor dining and entertaining area's one covered and one open. Low maintenance expansive back yard and newly sodded front and side yard. 3 miles to Atlantic Ave, Dining entertainment and activities. 16 min bike ride or keep a golf cart and your are 7 mins away!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3816 OLD DIXIE HWY have any available units?
3816 OLD DIXIE HWY has a unit available for $1,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3816 OLD DIXIE HWY have?
Some of 3816 OLD DIXIE HWY's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3816 OLD DIXIE HWY currently offering any rent specials?
3816 OLD DIXIE HWY isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3816 OLD DIXIE HWY pet-friendly?
Yes, 3816 OLD DIXIE HWY is pet friendly.
Does 3816 OLD DIXIE HWY offer parking?
Yes, 3816 OLD DIXIE HWY does offer parking.
Does 3816 OLD DIXIE HWY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3816 OLD DIXIE HWY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3816 OLD DIXIE HWY have a pool?
No, 3816 OLD DIXIE HWY does not have a pool.
Does 3816 OLD DIXIE HWY have accessible units?
No, 3816 OLD DIXIE HWY does not have accessible units.
Does 3816 OLD DIXIE HWY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3816 OLD DIXIE HWY has units with dishwashers.
Does 3816 OLD DIXIE HWY have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3816 OLD DIXIE HWY has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 3816 OLD DIXIE HWY?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Villages of Banyan Grove
3500 Sandpiper Dr
Boynton Beach, FL 33436
Gateway Club
3930 Max Pl
Boynton Beach, FL 33436
Advenir at La Costa
4101 Mahogany Dr
Boynton Beach, FL 33436
IMT Boynton Beach
220 Savannah Lakes Drive
Boynton Beach, FL 33436
Verona at Boynton Beach
1575 SW 8th St
Boynton Beach, FL 33426
Seabourn Cove
3501 S Federal Hwy
Boynton Beach, FL 33435
Whalers Cove
2301 S Congress Ave
Boynton Beach, FL 33426
Boynton Place
10492 Boynton Place Cir
Boynton Beach, FL 33437

Similar Pages

Boynton Beach 1 BedroomsBoynton Beach 2 Bedrooms
Boynton Beach Apartments with PoolBoynton Beach Pet Friendly Places
Boynton Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FL
Miramar, FLDelray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLHialeah, FLPort St. Lucie, FL
Sunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLTamarac, FLCoral Gables, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Quantum Park At Boynton BeachRenaissance Commons
Boynton Town

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-MiamiKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Miami Dade College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity