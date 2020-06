Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities

Call Daniel Weissing for an immediate showing! 561 -- 777 - 6557 - This condo is less than a half mile to the beach & one block east of the brand new ''Town Square'' development by the City of Boynton Beach costing $250 million per the Palm Beach Post. Washer & dryer inside the unit. Very safe with the police station right next door. Exterior private patio. Huge walk-in closet. Will not last. 625 credit score required.



(RLNE5818219)