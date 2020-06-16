All apartments in Boynton Beach
Last updated June 12 2020 at 10:36 PM

230 NE 26th Avenue

230 26th Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

230 26th Avenue Northeast, Boynton Beach, FL 33435

Amenities

patio / balcony
gym
pool
tennis court
clubhouse
hot tub
Unit Amenities
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
hot tub
tennis court
Lovely 1 bedroom, 1&1/2 bath condo in a very active community close to fabulous beaches, shopping and the future Boynton Town Square! There are 2 Clubhouses, 2 pools with hot tubs, exercise room, tennis courts, and many more activities!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 230 NE 26th Avenue have any available units?
230 NE 26th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boynton Beach, FL.
What amenities does 230 NE 26th Avenue have?
Some of 230 NE 26th Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 230 NE 26th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
230 NE 26th Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 230 NE 26th Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 230 NE 26th Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boynton Beach.
Does 230 NE 26th Avenue offer parking?
No, 230 NE 26th Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 230 NE 26th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 230 NE 26th Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 230 NE 26th Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 230 NE 26th Avenue has a pool.
Does 230 NE 26th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 230 NE 26th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 230 NE 26th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 230 NE 26th Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 230 NE 26th Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 230 NE 26th Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
