230 NE 26th Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony gym pool tennis court clubhouse hot tub

Unit Amenities microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool hot tub tennis court

Lovely 1 bedroom, 1&1/2 bath condo in a very active community close to fabulous beaches, shopping and the future Boynton Town Square! There are 2 Clubhouses, 2 pools with hot tubs, exercise room, tennis courts, and many more activities!