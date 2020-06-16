230 NE 26th Avenue

230 26th Avenue Northeast, Boynton Beach, FL 33435
Amenities
patio / balcony
gym
pool
tennis court
clubhouse
hot tub
Lovely 1 bedroom, 1&1/2 bath condo in a very active community close to fabulous beaches, shopping and the future Boynton Town Square! There are 2 Clubhouses, 2 pools with hot tubs, exercise room, tennis courts, and many more activities!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
