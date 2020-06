Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse parking pool

Charming 1BR/1BA first floor condo with screened patio, storage, and plenty of parking. Trucks are allowed. Small pet(s) allowed with non-refundable pet fee. No aggressive breeds. Tenant pays for all utilities. Meadows on the Green is a gated community with manager on site. Amenities include a clubhouse, pool, picnic area. Lots of green space. Great location close to Meadows Park, shopping and 95.