Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry bathtub carpet oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly car wash area clubhouse dog park gym playground pool key fob access online portal tennis court cats allowed parking bbq/grill dog grooming area game room hot tub media room

Live where style meets comfort at Cielo Boca. Our apartments in Boca Raton, Florida, offer you one, two, and three bedroom floor plans, so you can find the layout that fits your lifestyle and enjoy our community's upscale features and amenities. Check out everything that we have to offer, then schedule a personalized tour to experience Cielo Boca firsthand. We know that a home is all about the details. That's why we've crafted each floor plan to include features that add a little something special. Kitchens are accented with sparkling quartz countertops, and modern touches like stainless-steel appliances and wood-vinyl flooring make for sophisticated spaces. Walk-in closets create the room you need to organize and expand your wardrobe. Check out the Floor Plans page to see what's available and ready for you to call yours.