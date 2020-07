Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets air conditioning bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated in unit laundry Property Amenities gym dogs allowed cats allowed car wash area clubhouse parking pool bbq/grill bike storage guest suite hot tub internet access lobby online portal pet friendly sauna tennis court

For those who prefer a unique villa lifestyle, Addison Place at Boca Raton is the community for you! Addison Place Apartments offers a lifestyle of luxury amidst beautiful surroundings: charming neighborhood living, top rated schools, and tropical landscaping describe this community. Prospective residents have the ability to choose from spacious two and three bedroom floor plans that offer an endless list of unparalleled amenities. Book an appointment for a tour today and enjoy the beauty, elegance, and perfection at Addison Place.