899 Jeffery Street
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:30 AM

899 Jeffery Street

899 Clint Moore Road · No Longer Available
Location

899 Clint Moore Road, Boca Raton, FL 33487

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Absolutely Stunning and I mean Stunning Direct Intracoastal Ground Floor Condo. This 2 bedroom 2 bath Condo has been totally renovated from top to bottom with every upgrade imaginable from the Gourmet Kitchen with Quartz Countertops, Stainless Steel Appliances with Wine Cooler to the Hurricane Impact Windows and Doors to the brand new Window Treatments (some are Remote Motorized) and Much More. Come See this Fast as This one Will Not Last. It is like Having your own private Villa directly on the Water. This Corner Unit You can Literally walk through the secured Building's back door to your unit so you do not have to go through the building. Don't miss this...

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 899 Jeffery Street have any available units?
899 Jeffery Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boca Raton, FL.
What amenities does 899 Jeffery Street have?
Some of 899 Jeffery Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 899 Jeffery Street currently offering any rent specials?
899 Jeffery Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 899 Jeffery Street pet-friendly?
No, 899 Jeffery Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boca Raton.
Does 899 Jeffery Street offer parking?
Yes, 899 Jeffery Street offers parking.
Does 899 Jeffery Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 899 Jeffery Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 899 Jeffery Street have a pool?
No, 899 Jeffery Street does not have a pool.
Does 899 Jeffery Street have accessible units?
No, 899 Jeffery Street does not have accessible units.
Does 899 Jeffery Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 899 Jeffery Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 899 Jeffery Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 899 Jeffery Street does not have units with air conditioning.
