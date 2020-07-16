899 Jeffery Street

Amenities

Absolutely Stunning and I mean Stunning Direct Intracoastal Ground Floor Condo. This 2 bedroom 2 bath Condo has been totally renovated from top to bottom with every upgrade imaginable from the Gourmet Kitchen with Quartz Countertops, Stainless Steel Appliances with Wine Cooler to the Hurricane Impact Windows and Doors to the brand new Window Treatments (some are Remote Motorized) and Much More. Come See this Fast as This one Will Not Last. It is like Having your own private Villa directly on the Water. This Corner Unit You can Literally walk through the secured Building's back door to your unit so you do not have to go through the building. Don't miss this...