550 SE Mizner Boulevard

550 Southeast Mizner Boulevard · (561) 866-4385
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

550 Southeast Mizner Boulevard, Boca Raton, FL 33432
Boca Raton Hotel and Club

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit B809 · Avail. now

$4,000

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 2 Bath · 1580 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
gym
pool
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
pool
lobby
This UNIQUE 8th floor lower penthouse in the heart of downtown Boca Raton is a must see condo. From the moment you enter the lobby, and all amenities are done with style and grace!! Rarely available this 1 Bedroom, with a Den converted into a 2nd Bedroom, with custom closet. Kitchen has custom cabinetry, granite countertops and tiled backsplash. Renovated bathrooms with custom glass showers, in today's standards! , a State of the Art gym. This unit is situated in the BEST STACK, with MILLION DOLLAR VIEWS, golf, pool, lake and ocean, steps of Boca's downtown area. This is a must see, PAY FOR A 1 BEDROOM AND GET THE ADDED ADVANTAGE OF A 2ND ONE TOO!! **IMPACT WINDOWS**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 550 SE Mizner Boulevard have any available units?
550 SE Mizner Boulevard has a unit available for $4,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 550 SE Mizner Boulevard have?
Some of 550 SE Mizner Boulevard's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 550 SE Mizner Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
550 SE Mizner Boulevard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 550 SE Mizner Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 550 SE Mizner Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boca Raton.
Does 550 SE Mizner Boulevard offer parking?
No, 550 SE Mizner Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 550 SE Mizner Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 550 SE Mizner Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 550 SE Mizner Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 550 SE Mizner Boulevard has a pool.
Does 550 SE Mizner Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 550 SE Mizner Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 550 SE Mizner Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 550 SE Mizner Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
Does 550 SE Mizner Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 550 SE Mizner Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.
