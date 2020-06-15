550 SE Mizner Boulevard

Amenities
This UNIQUE 8th floor lower penthouse in the heart of downtown Boca Raton is a must see condo. From the moment you enter the lobby, and all amenities are done with style and grace!! Rarely available this 1 Bedroom, with a Den converted into a 2nd Bedroom, with custom closet. Kitchen has custom cabinetry, granite countertops and tiled backsplash. Renovated bathrooms with custom glass showers, in today's standards! , a State of the Art gym. This unit is situated in the BEST STACK, with MILLION DOLLAR VIEWS, golf, pool, lake and ocean, steps of Boca's downtown area. This is a must see, PAY FOR A 1 BEDROOM AND GET THE ADDED ADVANTAGE OF A 2ND ONE TOO!! **IMPACT WINDOWS**