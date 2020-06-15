All apartments in Boca Raton
Find more places like 5407 214th Court S.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Boca Raton, FL
/
5407 214th Court S
Last updated May 6 2020 at 4:40 PM

5407 214th Court S

5407 214th Court South · (203) 667-9771
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Boca Raton
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5407 214th Court South, Boca Raton, FL 33486
Fairfield at Boca of Cedar Grove

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,410

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1451 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Apply today while the current residents are preparing to move out!! **Gorgeous 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home in the gated Fairfield community of Boca Raton, FL! The entryway leads you into the vaulted, twostory great room with stunning wood floors that flows easily into the dining room and the large eat-in kitchen. The bedrooms are all generously sized, and the master bedroom offers a private en suite. The covered patio and beautifully landscaped backyard are perfect for entertaining! NOTE: Resident is responsible for installing their own washer & dryer. Move in dates are tentative and subject to change. Landlord requires future resident to take possession of the home within 12 days from rent ready date! All our homes convey in Safe, Clean & Fully Functional conditions. Easy online applicat

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5407 214th Court S have any available units?
5407 214th Court S has a unit available for $2,410 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5407 214th Court S have?
Some of 5407 214th Court S's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5407 214th Court S currently offering any rent specials?
5407 214th Court S isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5407 214th Court S pet-friendly?
No, 5407 214th Court S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boca Raton.
Does 5407 214th Court S offer parking?
No, 5407 214th Court S does not offer parking.
Does 5407 214th Court S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5407 214th Court S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5407 214th Court S have a pool?
No, 5407 214th Court S does not have a pool.
Does 5407 214th Court S have accessible units?
No, 5407 214th Court S does not have accessible units.
Does 5407 214th Court S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5407 214th Court S has units with dishwashers.
Does 5407 214th Court S have units with air conditioning?
No, 5407 214th Court S does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 5407 214th Court S?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Waterford Bay
200 NE 20th St
Boca Raton, FL 33431
Palmetto Promenade
333 E Palmetto Park Rd
Boca Raton, FL 33432
Crystal Palms
6874 Palmetto Cir S
Boca Raton, FL 33433
Mizner Park Apartments
401 NE Mizner Blvd
Boca Raton, FL 33432
Bell Boca Town Center
5881 Town Bay Dr
Boca Raton, FL 33486
The Crossroads at Downtown Boca
1150 SW 2nd Ave #106
Boca Raton, FL 33432
The Heritage at Boca Raton
320 W Palmetto Park Rd
Boca Raton, FL 33432
Cielo Boca
10235 Boca Entrada Blvd
Boca Raton, FL 33428

Similar Pages

Boca Raton 1 BedroomsBoca Raton 2 Bedrooms
Boca Raton Apartments with ParkingBoca Raton Pet Friendly Places
Boca Raton Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FL
Miramar, FLDelray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLHialeah, FLSunrise, FL
Doral, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLTamarac, FLCoral Gables, FLPalm Beach Gardens, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Broken Sound
Villa Rica

Apartments Near Colleges

Everglades UniversityFlorida Atlantic University
Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-Miami
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity