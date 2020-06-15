5407 214th Court S

Amenities

Apply today while the current residents are preparing to move out!! **Gorgeous 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home in the gated Fairfield community of Boca Raton, FL! The entryway leads you into the vaulted, twostory great room with stunning wood floors that flows easily into the dining room and the large eat-in kitchen. The bedrooms are all generously sized, and the master bedroom offers a private en suite. The covered patio and beautifully landscaped backyard are perfect for entertaining! NOTE: Resident is responsible for installing their own washer & dryer. Move in dates are tentative and subject to change. Landlord requires future resident to take possession of the home within 12 days from rent ready date! All our homes convey in Safe, Clean & Fully Functional conditions. Easy online applicat