Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly on-site laundry

4209 Northwest 2nd Court, Boca Raton, FL 33431 - 5 BR 2 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Office Manager, Exit Realty Partners, (561) 567-3333. Available from: 05/28/2020. Pets: allowed. COMPLETELY REMODELED HOME. Beautiful, quiet neighborhood in east Boca. The home features: an updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counters, and tiled backsplash. New A/C. New Bathrooms. All new tile. New grass and sprinkler system. Painted inside and out. Large laundry room with brand now washer and dryer. The perfect home to raise a family. PET FRIENDLY!! FAU STUDENTS WELCOME!!! [ Published 15-Jun-20 / ID 3567093 ]