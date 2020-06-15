Amenities
4209 Northwest 2nd Court, Boca Raton, FL 33431 - 5 BR 2 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Office Manager, Exit Realty Partners, (561) 567-3333. Available from: 05/28/2020. Pets: allowed. COMPLETELY REMODELED HOME. Beautiful, quiet neighborhood in east Boca. The home features: an updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counters, and tiled backsplash. New A/C. New Bathrooms. All new tile. New grass and sprinkler system. Painted inside and out. Large laundry room with brand now washer and dryer. The perfect home to raise a family. PET FRIENDLY!! FAU STUDENTS WELCOME!!! [ Published 15-Jun-20 / ID 3567093 ]