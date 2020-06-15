All apartments in Boca Raton
4209 Northwest 2nd Court
Last updated June 15 2020 at 7:50 AM

4209 Northwest 2nd Court

4209 Northwest 2nd Court · (561) 567-3333
Location

4209 Northwest 2nd Court, Boca Raton, FL 33431
Boca Raton Hills

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY reallyo

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$3,600

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 2 Bath · 1919 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
on-site laundry
4209 Northwest 2nd Court, Boca Raton, FL 33431 - 5 BR 2 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Office Manager, Exit Realty Partners, (561) 567-3333. Available from: 05/28/2020. Pets: allowed. COMPLETELY REMODELED HOME. Beautiful, quiet neighborhood in east Boca. The home features: an updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counters, and tiled backsplash. New A/C. New Bathrooms. All new tile. New grass and sprinkler system. Painted inside and out. Large laundry room with brand now washer and dryer. The perfect home to raise a family. PET FRIENDLY!! FAU STUDENTS WELCOME!!! [ Published 15-Jun-20 / ID 3567093 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4209 Northwest 2nd Court have any available units?
4209 Northwest 2nd Court has a unit available for $3,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4209 Northwest 2nd Court have?
Some of 4209 Northwest 2nd Court's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4209 Northwest 2nd Court currently offering any rent specials?
4209 Northwest 2nd Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4209 Northwest 2nd Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 4209 Northwest 2nd Court is pet friendly.
Does 4209 Northwest 2nd Court offer parking?
No, 4209 Northwest 2nd Court does not offer parking.
Does 4209 Northwest 2nd Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4209 Northwest 2nd Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4209 Northwest 2nd Court have a pool?
No, 4209 Northwest 2nd Court does not have a pool.
Does 4209 Northwest 2nd Court have accessible units?
No, 4209 Northwest 2nd Court does not have accessible units.
Does 4209 Northwest 2nd Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 4209 Northwest 2nd Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4209 Northwest 2nd Court have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4209 Northwest 2nd Court has units with air conditioning.
