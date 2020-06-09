Amenities

3550 Northwest 5th Avenue, Boca Raton, FL 33431 - 3 BR 2.5 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Exit Realty Mizner, Exit Realty Mizner, (561) 923-8394. Available from: 07/06/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed. BOCA RATON 3 BEDROOM 2.5 BATH $3200 MONTHLY PROPERTY ID: RX-10626919 C/O: Venture Realty Group Rare find !! Furnished, beautiful 3/2.5 home with a fantastic balconies and a large backyard in a center of Boca Raton. Minutes from the beach, airports, FAU and world-class shopping. Brand new kitchen with SS appliances. Contemporary, modern furnishings. Master bedroom downstairs. Huge walk-in closets. Great home to live and entertain. Quiet neighborhood. A rated schools. Come, see and make it a home today. .. MOVE IN REQUIREMENTS: FIRST/LAST/SECURITY NO EVICTIONS PET RESTRICTIONS .. TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING CONTACT EXIT REALTY MIZNER 561.501.1001 INFO@EXITREALTYMIZNER.COM IG: EXIT_REALTY_MIZNER [ Published 15-Jul-20 / ID 3614755 ]