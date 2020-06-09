All apartments in Boca Raton
Last updated July 15 2020 at 9:52 AM

3550 Northwest 5th Avenue

3550 Northwest 5th Avenue · (561) 923-8394
Location

3550 Northwest 5th Avenue, Boca Raton, FL 33431
Boca Raton Hills

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY reallyo

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,200

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1848 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3550 Northwest 5th Avenue, Boca Raton, FL 33431 - 3 BR 2.5 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Exit Realty Mizner, Exit Realty Mizner, (561) 923-8394. Available from: 07/06/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed. BOCA RATON 3 BEDROOM 2.5 BATH $3200 MONTHLY PROPERTY ID: RX-10626919 C/O: Venture Realty Group Rare find !! Furnished, beautiful 3/2.5 home with a fantastic balconies and a large backyard in a center of Boca Raton. Minutes from the beach, airports, FAU and world-class shopping. Brand new kitchen with SS appliances. Contemporary, modern furnishings. Master bedroom downstairs. Huge walk-in closets. Great home to live and entertain. Quiet neighborhood. A rated schools. Come, see and make it a home today. .. MOVE IN REQUIREMENTS: FIRST/LAST/SECURITY NO EVICTIONS PET RESTRICTIONS .. TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING CONTACT EXIT REALTY MIZNER 561.501.1001 INFO@EXITREALTYMIZNER.COM IG: EXIT_REALTY_MIZNER [ Published 15-Jul-20 / ID 3614755 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3550 Northwest 5th Avenue have any available units?
3550 Northwest 5th Avenue has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3550 Northwest 5th Avenue have?
Some of 3550 Northwest 5th Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3550 Northwest 5th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3550 Northwest 5th Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3550 Northwest 5th Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3550 Northwest 5th Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3550 Northwest 5th Avenue offer parking?
No, 3550 Northwest 5th Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 3550 Northwest 5th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3550 Northwest 5th Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3550 Northwest 5th Avenue have a pool?
No, 3550 Northwest 5th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3550 Northwest 5th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3550 Northwest 5th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3550 Northwest 5th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3550 Northwest 5th Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3550 Northwest 5th Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 3550 Northwest 5th Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
