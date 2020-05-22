320 Ipswich St

Amenities

Excellent Location !!! Beautiful 2 bedrooms 1 bath single family home completely upgraded in East Boca Raton. Large front & back yard, fenced with 2 separates entrances to the back yard. Close to everything, beaches, I-95, Mizner, shopping mall, restaurants, FAU, train station, no HOA approval and much more. Proof of income, good credit and background required. First, last & security deposit move you in. Do not miss this great opportunity to live in a great area of Boca Raton. Property available for showing April 15-2020- available to move in May 20-2020.