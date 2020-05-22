All apartments in Boca Raton
Last updated April 14 2020 at 2:21 AM

320 Ipswich St

320 Ipswich Street · (954) 650-0881
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

320 Ipswich Street, Boca Raton, FL 33487
Delray Manors

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,680

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Excellent Location !!! Beautiful 2 bedrooms 1 bath single family home completely upgraded in East Boca Raton. Large front & back yard, fenced with 2 separates entrances to the back yard. Close to everything, beaches, I-95, Mizner, shopping mall, restaurants, FAU, train station, no HOA approval and much more. Proof of income, good credit and background required. First, last & security deposit move you in. Do not miss this great opportunity to live in a great area of Boca Raton. Property available for showing April 15-2020- available to move in May 20-2020.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 320 Ipswich St have any available units?
320 Ipswich St has a unit available for $1,680 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 320 Ipswich St have?
Some of 320 Ipswich St's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 320 Ipswich St currently offering any rent specials?
320 Ipswich St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 320 Ipswich St pet-friendly?
No, 320 Ipswich St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boca Raton.
Does 320 Ipswich St offer parking?
No, 320 Ipswich St does not offer parking.
Does 320 Ipswich St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 320 Ipswich St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 320 Ipswich St have a pool?
No, 320 Ipswich St does not have a pool.
Does 320 Ipswich St have accessible units?
No, 320 Ipswich St does not have accessible units.
Does 320 Ipswich St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 320 Ipswich St has units with dishwashers.
Does 320 Ipswich St have units with air conditioning?
No, 320 Ipswich St does not have units with air conditioning.
