All apartments in Boca Raton
Find more places like 2687 N Ocean Boulevard.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Boca Raton, FL
/
2687 N Ocean Boulevard
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:19 AM

2687 N Ocean Boulevard

2687 North Ocean Boulevard · (937) 725-8645
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Boca Raton
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2687 North Ocean Boulevard, Boca Raton, FL 33431
Yacht and Racquet Club of Boca Raton

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3060 · Avail. now

$3,650

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1020 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pool
tennis court
microwave
furnished
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
furnished
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
tennis court
Charming 2 bedroom 2 bathroom property with a gorgeous view. Just bring your suitcase as this property is fully furnished and turnkey. Can also be offered unfurnished. Enjoy the amazing unlike any other amenities this A1A waterfront community has to offer. From one of the most amazing tennis facilities, to its own restaurant/bar, marina (boat dockage), guarded gate, community pool, and its own beach access this community is unlike any other! This property is listed as an annual rental. Hurry this won't last!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2687 N Ocean Boulevard have any available units?
2687 N Ocean Boulevard has a unit available for $3,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2687 N Ocean Boulevard have?
Some of 2687 N Ocean Boulevard's amenities include pool, tennis court, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2687 N Ocean Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
2687 N Ocean Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2687 N Ocean Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 2687 N Ocean Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boca Raton.
Does 2687 N Ocean Boulevard offer parking?
No, 2687 N Ocean Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 2687 N Ocean Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2687 N Ocean Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2687 N Ocean Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 2687 N Ocean Boulevard has a pool.
Does 2687 N Ocean Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 2687 N Ocean Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 2687 N Ocean Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 2687 N Ocean Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2687 N Ocean Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 2687 N Ocean Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 2687 N Ocean Boulevard?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Gables Boca Place
22148 Boca Pl Dr
Boca Raton, FL 33433
Tuscany Pointe
23126 Post Gardens Way
Boca Raton, FL 33433
Savannah Place
22356 Calibre Ct
Boca Raton, FL 33433
Allure by Windsor
6750 Congress Avenue
Boca Raton, FL 33487
Bell Boca Town Center
5881 Town Bay Dr
Boca Raton, FL 33486
The Palms of Boca Del Mar
5515 Pacific Blvd
Boca Raton, FL 33433
BelAire Tower
22573 Southwest 66th Avenue
Boca Raton, FL 33428
Altis Boca Raton
5500 N Military Trl
Boca Raton, FL 33496

Similar Pages

Boca Raton 1 BedroomsBoca Raton 2 BedroomsBoca Raton Apartments with Pools
Boca Raton Dog Friendly ApartmentsBoca Raton Studio Apartments
Palm Beach County ApartmentsMiami-Dade County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLMiramar, FL
Boynton Beach, FLDavie, FLDelray Beach, FLPompano Beach, FLHialeah, FLHollywood, FLSunrise, FL
Doral, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLCoral Gables, FLWellington, FLTamarac, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Broken Sound
Villa Rica

Apartments Near Colleges

Everglades UniversityFlorida Atlantic University
Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-Miami
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity