2687 N Ocean Boulevard

Amenities

pool tennis court microwave furnished refrigerator

Unit Amenities furnished microwave refrigerator Property Amenities pool tennis court

Charming 2 bedroom 2 bathroom property with a gorgeous view. Just bring your suitcase as this property is fully furnished and turnkey. Can also be offered unfurnished. Enjoy the amazing unlike any other amenities this A1A waterfront community has to offer. From one of the most amazing tennis facilities, to its own restaurant/bar, marina (boat dockage), guarded gate, community pool, and its own beach access this community is unlike any other! This property is listed as an annual rental. Hurry this won't last!