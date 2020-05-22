2511 NW 52nd Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Best view in Broken Sound! Located on a cul-de-sac in the village of Laurel Pointe in the award-winning subdivision of Broken Sound, this lakefront property offers stunning long lake views from the privacy of your lushly landscaped backyard. This 3 bedroom/2 1/2 bathroom house features a newer kitchen, new air conditioning unit, new water heater, new vac, and new garage door motor. Hurry in today to this pet friendly community, and enjoy all the amenities Broken Sound has to offer! General membership available, which includes access to pickle ball!