All apartments in Boca Raton
Find more places like 2511 NW 52nd Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Boca Raton, FL
/
2511 NW 52nd Street
Last updated May 29 2020 at 12:26 PM

2511 NW 52nd Street

2511 Northwest 52nd Street · (561) 213-6347
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Boca Raton
See all
Broken Sound
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

2511 Northwest 52nd Street, Boca Raton, FL 33496
Broken Sound

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$7,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1783 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Best view in Broken Sound! Located on a cul-de-sac in the village of Laurel Pointe in the award-winning subdivision of Broken Sound, this lakefront property offers stunning long lake views from the privacy of your lushly landscaped backyard. This 3 bedroom/2 1/2 bathroom house features a newer kitchen, new air conditioning unit, new water heater, new vac, and new garage door motor. Hurry in today to this pet friendly community, and enjoy all the amenities Broken Sound has to offer! General membership available, which includes access to pickle ball!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2511 NW 52nd Street have any available units?
2511 NW 52nd Street has a unit available for $7,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2511 NW 52nd Street have?
Some of 2511 NW 52nd Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2511 NW 52nd Street currently offering any rent specials?
2511 NW 52nd Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2511 NW 52nd Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2511 NW 52nd Street is pet friendly.
Does 2511 NW 52nd Street offer parking?
Yes, 2511 NW 52nd Street does offer parking.
Does 2511 NW 52nd Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2511 NW 52nd Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2511 NW 52nd Street have a pool?
No, 2511 NW 52nd Street does not have a pool.
Does 2511 NW 52nd Street have accessible units?
No, 2511 NW 52nd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2511 NW 52nd Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2511 NW 52nd Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 2511 NW 52nd Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2511 NW 52nd Street has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 2511 NW 52nd Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Gables Town Place
21409 Town Lakes Dr
Boca Raton, FL 33486
Boca Colony
6061 Boca Colony Dr
Boca Raton, FL 33433
Gables Boca Place
22148 Boca Pl Dr
Boca Raton, FL 33433
Arbor Oaks Apartments
9817 Arbor Oaks Ln
Boca Raton, FL 33428
The Forum
1361 S Federal Hwy #300
Boca Raton, FL 33432
The Charleston at Boca Raton Apartments
20525 S Charleston St
Boca Raton, FL 33434
Boca Winds Apartments
530 NE 47th St
Boca Raton, FL 33431
Dunes of Boca
9400 Southwest 8th Street
Boca Raton, FL 33428

Similar Pages

Boca Raton 1 BedroomsBoca Raton 2 Bedrooms
Boca Raton Apartments with ParkingBoca Raton Pet Friendly Places
Boca Raton Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FL
Miramar, FLDelray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLHialeah, FLSunrise, FL
Doral, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLTamarac, FLCoral Gables, FLPalm Beach Gardens, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Broken Sound
Villa Rica

Apartments Near Colleges

Everglades UniversityFlorida Atlantic University
Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-Miami
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity