Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Fabulous 2 bedroom plus den home with an open floor plan which offers a remodeled kitchen with stainless steel appliances, glass backsplash, and granite counter tops. Enjoy the serene lake view from the covered patio and sitting area. Master bedroom includes large walk in closet and private entrance to screamed-in-patio. This is a great seasonal rental, grab it while you can!